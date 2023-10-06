Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris Not Putting Team’s Offensive Struggles On Coaches | Former Alabama Star Thinks Team Lacks Execution And Accountability

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2, and while that may not sound too bad, it’s how they’ve gotten here that seem to have many of its fans calling for head coach Mike Tomlin to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. In wake of Sunday’s 30-6 road loss to the Houston Texans, which saw the team gain only 225 total yards and 12 first downs, Canada’s seat as the play-caller seems to be as hot as ever. Even the usually coy and unbothered Tomlin sounded like someone who knew changes needed to be made.

But, despite fans‘ angst, on Wednesday Tomlin told reporters that he isn’t making any changes to the play-calling duties. Tomlin isn’t the only one who believes the team’s offensive struggles aren’t all on Canada and his very non-innovative play calls. Steelers star tailback Najee Harris says don’t blame the embattled Canada or any other coach, players should instead look in the mirror and take accountability and flat out toughen up.



Harris Says Team’s Gotta Be Better

During his Wednesday post-practice media session, Harris was blunt and very direct in what he believes needs to happen in order for the team to avoid results like last Sunday’s.

“The coaches can only coach,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, we have to what we have to do. I see everybody talking about this coaching stuff, about play-calling, but, bro, do y’all know how football works? Coached can only coach. We’ve got to execute plays. We’re not trying to point the finger at all. This is not the time to do that. It keeps being a conversation that’s being brought up or things that’s talked about so much. It’s crazy. We have to execute at the end of the day, no matter who’s back there calling plays. I honestly say that we’re not doing it now. It has nothing to do with coaches. It’s just the players. We have to play better.”

Harris even went as far as to call out his teammates’ manhood.

“Right now we’re just playing soft,” Harris said.



Ravens Will Surely Test Steelers’ Level Of Physicality

After being thoroughly outplayed and completely overpowered in losses to the Niners (30-7) and Texans (30-6), the Steelers now face the always-physical Baltimore Ravens. In this matchup physicality always wins the day, so if the Steelers aren’t gonna play that style they don’t have a chance to win.

Not only is it a huge rivalry game, but it’s at home. The Ravens are looking to win their third division game of the year on the road after wins at Cincinnati and Cleveland already. In essence, if the other teams in the AFC North have any hope of winning the division, they may need the Steelers to beat the Ravens.