“I Don’t Need Validation” | Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Care What Folks Think About Him Playing Starters So Much In Final Preseason Game

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary head coach Mike Tomlin has never had an issue with telling us who runs the show on the banks of the “Three Rivers.” It’s all Tomlin, who’s looking to add to his NFL-record 15 straight non-losing seasons to begin a career. In order to do so Tomlin used the preseason as a real warmup for his starters.

In fact in the team’s preseason finale on Thursday, Tomlin left his 1’s in much, much longer than expected.

But Tomlin isn’t the guy to question about why he did something. His track record is certified, so if he does he’s earned that right. And that’s exactly how the one-time Super Bowl champion coach explained it in his postgame interview.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on deciding to play starters in the preseason: "I just think it's difficult to box without sparring."



Steelers Changing Offensive Approach, Needed The Reps

With second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett showing immense promise late last season, Tomlin and once embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada are installing a more aggressive and attacking offensive approach. Tomlin felt his team could use the reps during Thursday’s 24-0 win over the Altanta Falcons, so he played his guys longer than Steelers fans would’ve liked.

But, Tomlin doesn’t care how fans feel about him trying to preps his team for the upcoming season. And when asked if how good the team played make his decision look good, Tomlin told reporters this.

“I don’t really need validation. I think it’s difficult to box without sparring. Preseason is an opportunity for us to spar and sharpen our swords for the battle.”

Eloquent words spoken by just the third coach the Steelers have had in 53 seasons.

Steelers First-Team Offense Was Hot As Fish Grease In Preseason

Under the direction of Pickett this preseason the Steelers starters touched paydirt on five total drives this season. While that won’t continue come the regular season, it’s still a great sign that Pickett is in command of the offense.

Pickett has shown great rapport with receivers Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. The running game, which features the power and physical running of Najee Harris and the speed, quickness and home run ability of Jaylen Warren, gives fans and the media real optimism about the 2023 season.

That’s exactly why Tomlin is doing things this way. Despite a winning record in 2022, the team missed the playoffs, and that’s something Tomlin wants to change in 2023.