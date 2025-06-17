“I’m Tired…I Need A Break”: Joie Chavis Has Babies With Bow Wow, Future and NFL Star Trevon Diggs, But Motherhood Is Taking Its Toll

Joie Chavis hit the baby-making trifecta when she first had Bow Wow’s daughter, now a teenage daughter named Shai. Then she had a son named Hendrix Wilburn with rap icon Future. Hendrix is one of Future’s seven kids. After that, she had a girl with (Cardi B fling) Stefon Diggs’ brother Trevon Diggs, also an NFL player, in August of 2024.

Joie Chavis Is Tired Of Raising Bow Wow, Future and Trevon Diggs’ Kids

Apparently, all that glitters ain’t gold as the Instagram and Tik Tok model with 2.3M social media followers admits she’s having a hard time parenting without present fathers. As the babies pile up, mom, who made her come up by being outside and active, is getting overwhelmed with the responsibilities of motherhood.

She’s having a rough time raising her kids and focusing on the growth of her business. Two kids are manageable, but a third definitely makes parenthood challenging for a single mother with fathers who don’t have

I’m tired, you all. Having two kids is one thing. Having three is like having 10. Babies is where they at. I need a break. Shai is with her dad [Bow Wow], Hendrix is with my mom. It’s so hard to manage a business and make sure I’m overseeing that Instagram. They said stop having them if you’re tired.

After fighting the gold digger label for so many years, Chavis is facing a reality at 36 years old, that many women who have children with multiple men and cultivate a financial relationship rather than a genuine partnership with them, go through.

Joie Chavis Has Been Fighting Claims That She’s A “Gold Digger”

In an interview with Page Six before the birth of her and Diggs’ child, Chavis revealed the public scorn that she’s endured because of her dating choices and regarding parenting.

‘Oh, [Joie Chavis is] a gold digger’ or ‘She’s just having these babies to get a bag.’ I always have worked since I was 15 years old. I don’t know what it’s like to just not do anything. So, I think that’s the biggest misconception, and it doesn’t bother me at all. The people that know me know, obviously, I’m much more than that.

The best part of having babies is having someone to invest in them with and raise together. Many fame-seekers don’t think about what will happen 10 years down the line. They love in the moment and the quick cash and then as the realities of parenting and what it really takes, sets in, there are usually regrets. Not about the children that you raise and love, but what kind of parents they will have and how the burden of being the only one present all of the time, will affect you and them.

While some might say Chavis personally hit the jackpot, conversations about the flip side of these arrangements have been surfacing online amongst celebrities and fans about men creating many “broken homes” with the careless activity of having children with women but never marrying them, rather making them “baby mamas.”

Not that kids from such homes can’t succeed, but a present father can’t hurt. Some social media users felt that women should hold some responsibility as participants in creating these broken homes by continuing to have children with multiple men.

Joie appears to be searching for sympathy, but she’s been here before.

Joie Davis Addresses Backlash For Having Multiple Fathers Of Her Kids

Back in October of 2024, Chavis addressed the various opinions on her Instagram after one follower asked her, “How do you [rise] above the hate? I be ready to fight these people talking crazy about you.”

Chavis gave her thoughts about the disrespectful and offensive comments that she gets and attempted to finally clear the air once and for all about her pregnancies.

“You guys act like I just go out searching for – I don’t go looking for nobody, OK,” she said in her video. “Let’s just get that straight. I don’t go out looking, searching for nothing. I don’t have no intention of ‘Oooh, I’mma go do this,’ no. You guys act like I just meet these people and just get pregnant, ‘Oh, I’mma have a baby,’ like, no.” “It’s like years of building with somebody and it doesn’t work out. OK. And I’m left with a child. OK.”

Chavis, who is 10 years Digg’s elder, also admitted to her followers that she and Diggs were no longer together. When asked about him, Chavis replied,” No, we aren’t. I think that’s obvious.”

Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs Are No Longer Together: Diggs Recovers From Injury

There are bigger problems in life than having such a full household that it becomes overwhelming and hard to juggle business and family life. That’s most every family in America’s problem. Welcome to the club. Eventually it would be good if she could lock in with a significant other at some point.

IG model Joie Chavis(L) has babies with Bow Wow, Future and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (R). Now the 36-year-old says she is tired of raising kids by herself and it has interfered with her business. (Getty Images)

Diggs’ mind is focused on getting back on the field and regaining his All-Pro form. He played just 11 games for the Dallas Cowboys before tearing his ACL, which required chondral tissue graft surgery on his left knee, and an arduous rehab process. It kept him out for the remainder of the season after missing all but two games in 2023 due to an ACL tear in his left knee right after signing a five-year, $97 million contract extension that includes $42.30 million guaranteed with the Cowboys.

So Diggs is at a crossroads in his career regarding his health, but lucky for him and Chavis, he already secured the bag. Everybody has a story and right now, Chavis seems to be questioning the decisions she’s made and the way she has set up her co-parenting situation.