‘You Guys Act Like I Just Meet People And Get Pregnant’: Social Media Calls Out Joie Chavis, Who Has Babies With Bow Wow, Future and Trevon Diggs, For Creating Broken Homes

There’s been plenty of conversation these days about IG models who have relationships with various wealthy men in sports and entertainment.

For a woman who makes it her business to attract only high wealth companions, securing a child is the ultimate goal. The child support payments can be hefty, allowing the mom a life of luxury while she cares for the child.

Who Are Joie Chavis’ Babies’ Fathers?

It’s almost two months since Joie Chavis gave birth to her third child, and there’s been plenty of discussions online about her decision to have three children with three different men.

The fathers of Chavis’ children are a who’s who list of entertainers and rappers. Chavis’ eldest child, daughter Shai Moss, 13, was conceived with rapper-actor Bow Wow (Shad Moss). The dancer then had a son with rapper Future and named him Hendrix Wilburn. He’ll be turning 6 this December. Then, this past August, the 36-year-old gave birth to her daughter Harlo Rose whom she had with Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who she’s nearly ten years older than.

Joie Chavis is under fire from social media for creating broken homes by having three babies with yheee different men. (Photo: Instagram) While some might say Chavis personally hit the jackpot, conversations about the flip side of these arrangements have been surfacing online amongst celebrities and fans about men creating many “broken homes” with the careless activity of having children with women but never marrying them, rather making them “baby mamas.”

Not that kids from such homes can’t succeed, but a present father can’t hurt.

Some social media users felt that women should hold some responsibility as participants in creating these broken homes by continuing to have children with multiple men.

Joie Davis Addresses Backlash For Having Multiple Fathers Of Her Kids

Chavis addressed the various opinions on her Instagram after one follower asked her, “How do you [rise] above the hate? I be ready to fight these people talking crazy about you.”

Chavis gave her thoughts about the disrespectful and offensive comments that she gets and attempted to finally clear the air once and for all about her pregnancies. “You guys act like I just go out searching for – I don’t go looking for nobody, OK,” she said in her video. “Let’s just get that straight. I don’t go out looking, searching for nothing. I don’t have no intention of ‘Oooh, I’mma go do this,’ no. You guys act like I just meet these people and just get pregnant, ‘Oh, I’mma have a baby,’ like, no.” “It’s like years of building with somebody and it doesn’t work out. OK. And I’m left with a child. OK.”

Chavis, The Joie In Life founder, added: “But these aren’t strangers. It just didn’t work out, and that’s OK, life goes on. So let’s move on.” Chavis acknowledges the comments and the concern for her eldest daughter when it comes to setting examples with men.

From her response, it’s clear that she falls hard when she gets into a relationship and isn’t concerned with the possibility of having kids.

Joie Chavis’ Daughter Says She Doesn’t Want Kids

After encouraging fans to worry about their own offspring, she said, “I teach my daughter very well. She has seen me in relationships. She’s seen it not work out. Yes, she’s seen the kid. She don’t even want no kids, from what I understand.”

Chavis thought that comment was a flex, but why would her daughter want kids after her mom go through relationship after relationship, have children and then be left alone.

She might have have something to do with that.

Chavis recently had her second baby girl, but in July she confirmed her split from Diggs when asked about their relationship status.

How Many Kids Do Joie Chavis’ Babies’ Fathers Have?

Diggs, whose Cowboys team plays a huge game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, is the father of two sons from two previous relationships.

Bow Wow has a son with a woman named Olivia Sky. Of course, Future has a basketball team of nine children with nine different women, but Chavis is getting one of those checks too.

Plenty of contrasting opinions here, but at the end of the day, it’s Chavis’ life, and people shouldn’t be so concerned with how others choose to do what they do. The bag is secured. She’s not living off the fathers of her kids. She is a woman with a business and vision. She’s even alleged that “I don’t receive any child support from any of my baby fathers.”

So you would think she will find peace with the right man one day.