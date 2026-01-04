‘You’re Not Worth The Headache’ | Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Former Dallas Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs After He Joins Micah Parsons With Green Bay Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs who was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers is eager to make a positive impact for the Cheeseheads. On Sunday, Green Bay lost the final game of the season 16-3 to the Minnesota Vikings, but didn’t play most of the starters, including quarterback Jordan Love. Diggs is expected to see the field as the team readies for a first round playoff game next weekend at either Chicago or Philadelphia.

RELATED: ‘This Is Why Jerry Hates Paying Huge Deals Early’: Dallas Cowboys Fans Want Answers About Trevon Diggs’ Home Concussion Story That’s ‘Not Adding Up’

Trevon Diggs’ Act Wore Thin In Dallas

While Diggs is happy to have closed the Cowboys chapter of his career, he’s being called out for how things ended in Texas. Diggs’ insubordination as it pertains to traveling with the team following a Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders was the final straw in a serious of events that played a role in the Cowboys releasing the former first-team All-Pro defensive back.

Unc gives his thoughts on the rumors surrounding Trevon Diggs and the Cowboys.



Download the @PrizePicks app today and use code SHANNON to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup@ShannonSharpe #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/1t8qw77BVN — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) January 3, 2026

Unc Shay Shay Comes Hard For Diggs

During a recent episode of the “Nightcap” podcast with Sharpe and his co-host Chad Ochocinco, the former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens legend didn’t hold back, and he pretty much said Diggs wasn’t worth the drama.

“The man told you we come as a team, we’re leaving as a team. Tolerance will never outweigh production. I don’t give a damn who you are, as my coach in college told us, he said I’m gonna treat y’all fair, but I ain’t treating you the same. For the production Trevon was giving them, they finally said, you’re not worth the headache. I told you they were moving on after the season. He just sped up the process.”

Trevon Diggs was about to take his kids to Dave & Busters when he found out the Packers claimed him on waivers.



Quickly reached out to Micah Parsons & caught a flight to Appleton. He got in around 9 last night.



Diggs said he can play Sunday, if that’s what Packers want. pic.twitter.com/9ZVZUwfQrr — weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 1, 2026

Diggs Is A Former All-Pro

In his first three seasons, the former Alabama Crimson Tide star looked like a superstar at cornerback. His 17 interceptions (including a single season franchise record 11 in 2021, along with 49 pass breakups over that timeframe. His play led to the team signing him to a five-year, $97 million extension prior to the 2023 season.

Diggs however has managed just three interceptions since, and had none in eight games this season with the Cowboys. While injuries also played a role, Diggs production just seemed to fall off a cliff even prior to being injured. That coupled with other reasons forced the team’s hand to move on from him.

RELATED: Brother of Stefon and Trevon Diggs Under Investigation for Role In Alleged Elevator Attack, Potential Robbery at L.A. Apartment

Diggs Betting On Self

While his brother Stefon Diggs continues to make headline for his activities on and off the field, Diggs is sounding like the guy who was once viewed as a shutdown corner early in his career. Following his first practice in Packers gear, Diggs sounded quite confident that he can rekindle the type of play that got him the big contract a couple of seasons ago.

“I still feel like I’m the best,” Diggs said. “I think I just need to be myself, you know? Be who I know I am,” Diggs said. “Go out there and perform and performing everything will take care of itself. I’m not chasing accolades. I’m not chasing anything. I’m chasing, you know, being a better me, being better every day … helping this team win.”

Diggs is now reunited with good friend and former Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons who was traded to the Packers in a blockbuster move prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season.