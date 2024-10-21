‘Shameful To Ever Say He Was A Steeler!’: Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell Accused By Black Voices Of Being Mouthpieces For Misogyny and Puppets Of Donald Trump’s Agenda

With the presidential election about two weeks away both candidates are jousting for position in hopes becoming the 47th POTUS.



Each candidate has had their share of stars from all walks of the entertainment industry come out showing their support for them. The latest being Republican nominee Donald Trump, who had former Steelers players Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell speak at a rally on Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell Speak At Trump Rally: Ryan Clark Doesn’t Like It

Brown and Bell’s appearance at the rally rubbed former teammate Ryan Clark the wrong way. The former hard-hitting safety turned ESPN NFL analyst has often been critical of both Brown and Bell and how they carried themselves as his teammates, and he didn’t hold back in his criticism of the two, who for some odd reason were front and center with Trump.

The outspoken Clark wasn’t happy about seeing two guys he went to battle with for years looking like pawns for Trump on Saturday.

Clark Talks Heavy

In a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark had this to say about his former Pro Bowl teammates’ political choice:

“Former Pittsburgh Steelers are split on the Presidential election. One side has Mean Joe Greene, Jerome Bettis and the family of Franco Harris supporting her…” “And the other has Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.” “Different class of folks for sure.”

Clark didn’t hesitate to put that last part in there about class as it pertains to his former teammates as opposed to the other Steelers legends (Greene, Bettis and the late Harris) who are and were always class personified. It’s that cut and simple with no additives: While Brown and Bell were great football players, they’ll never be mistaken for being the classiest of individuals.

Donald Trump is getting more support from athletes. LeVeon Bell speaks up. 🇺🇸🏈 #trump #nfl pic.twitter.com/CyOYofjmE5 — Brandon Mason (@BrandonMasonSho) October 20, 2024

Etan Thomas Tells Le’Veon Bell: “You’re Better Than This”

Former NBA player and social activist Etan Thomas posted his displeasure with the language the former Steeler star used to describe the Vice President.

“Le’Veon Bell you can promote, support, campaign for whoever you want. But to actually tweet out a picture of yourself wearing a shirt calling Vice President Kamala Harris (“a tramp”) is just disrespectful. Don’t fall into their name calling and misogyny. You’re better than this.”



The social media followers posting under Thomas’ comments feel the same way.

“Super disappointing to see! Shameful to ever say he was a Steeler!” said one Facebook user.

Of course, commenting on politics opens up the door for a war of opinions and perceptions. The pro-Trumpers, of all races, defended Bell’s offensive shirt as free speech, while also condemning Harris and implying that the words on Bell’s shirt were appropriate.

Before being reminded by Kamala supporters of Donald Trump’s many lawsuits, settlements, accusations and offensive behavior.

Ryan Clark Has Had Deteriorating Realtionship With Brown and Bell

Ryan Clark is one of many Black voices critical of Bell and Brown, dating back to their time as teammates with the Steelers.



Prior to this recent clash of political differences, Clark has had an ongoing war of words with his former teammates. Clark says his relationship with Brown soured when the talented but mercurial wideout signed his first big contract with the team.

Clark says from that point on Brown became unbearable as a teammate. During an appearance on Clark’s hit podcast “The Pivot” with former NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Clark and Brown went back and forth about that.

As for Clark and Bell, things went south when Clark questioned Bell’s upright and ultra patient running style. Bell told Brown this during a July appearance on his “CTESPN” podcast. Clark has never denied it and said for him both instances are water under the bridge because he doesn’t have a relationship with either.

Clark Will Always Speak Up: Bell and Brown Have Right To Endorse Trump

One thing about Clark is he’s going to speak his mind and in these tense political times he doesn’t find it amusing or appropriate for former Pittsburgh Steelers players to be placing themselves into the middle of what many people believe to be a political circus. Is it freedom of choice or a clout chase? The public hasn’t taken Antonio Brown seriously since he walked off the field against the NY Jets in his final game, leaving Tom Brady and his Bucs midgame.



So the fact that Trump would bring him into the fold as an influential advocate is curious.



However, in this instance, as crazy as Brown and Bell may be, it is their right to side with whatever candidate they so choose.