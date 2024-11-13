‘So Why Are You Cheating on Her With Dudes?’: Tyreek Hill Compared Le’Veon Bell’s Girlfriend To Adult Film Star Teanna Trump, While Social Media Says Bell’s “Playing Both Sides”

As his Miami Dolphins team struggles to get back into playoff contention with a 3-6 record, wide receiver Tyreek Hill hasn’t learned how to stay out of the media drama. The explosive receiver, whose private life always seems to spill into social media and in some way involves a woman, ignited another firestorm on social media after comparing Le’Veon Bell‘s girlfriend to an adult film star.

Bell reposted a post by his girlfriend, called “Jalisa Rey,” on IG, showing the couple together on date night. She was wearing a tight-fitting yellow outfit.

Bell wrote: “finest mf on this planet’ with heart-face and heart emojis.

She look like teanna trump — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 12, 2024

Hill took to X, stating, “She look like Teanna Trump,” which he might have felt was a compliment, but of course social media twisted it to start a schoolyard brawl.

Tyreek Hill Says Le’Veon Bell’s Girlfriend Looks Like Porn Star Teanna Trump

The comparison to Teanna Trump, a famous adult film star, comes weeks after Bell gained a bunch of MAGA supporters as a result of him speaking on the podium with his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown in support of Donald Trump (no relation).

NFL star Tyreek Hill said former NL Player Le’Veon Bell’s girlfriend resembles adult film star Teanna Trump, and social media had opinions. (Getty Images)

It also comes a few days after Bell, a vocal anti-Trans critic, was roasted on social media after a Trans woman claimed he attempted to hook up with her.

The drama began after an account on X sent out a message, telling followers to “vote as if your daughter, mother or wife was watching.” Bell reposted it with a clear anti-Trans in sports message, typing, “I don’t want my daughter to have to compete or share a locker room with men.”

Trans Sex Worker Alexis Hexx Calls Out Anti-Trans NFL Star For Sliding In Her DMs

Trans sex worker Alexis Hexx immediately got into the mix with a message seemingly exposing the former NFL player for being a fake, claiming he hopped in her DMs.

The screenshot indeed showed Bell hopping into her DMs saying, “What’s goooood” with a heart emoji. Hexx called Bell out, posting, “Spewing this rhetoric when…& yes this was on my NSFW page he knew I was a doll lol.”

Hexx’s posts went wild online, and people started flooding into the comments. It picked up so much steam that Bell was forced to address the situation.

Trans sex worker Alexis Hexx posted private DMs between her and former NFL star Le’Veon Bell, seemingly exposing the Trump supporter for being a fake, cheating on his girl and trying to get with her.

Bell Admits He Was Wrong For Sliding Into Someone’s DM While In A Relationship: Says He Doesn’t Want Daughter Playing Against Boys

Bell just accepted the L as far as him attempting to cheat on his girl but offered a lengthy response to how he ended up in Hexx’s DMs, saying:

…“now secondly, LYING to make it seem like I slid in your dm, KNOWING I didn’t know you’re a man should be CRIMINAL … like buddy should real life face jail time tryna pull some sh*t like this .. we facetimed, and I INSTANTLY knew right away you were a man, and you got BLOCKED … this all happened in NOVEMBER 2023! its now NOVEMBER 2024 and all of a sudden you wanna ‘out dl men that supports Donald Trump.’”

Bell also insisted that he “loves” the Trans community but doesn’t want “men” in his daughter’s bathrooms.

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill said that former NFL player Le’Veon Bell’s girlfriend looks like adult film star Teanna Trump. (Jalisa Rey Instagram/Getty Images)

“Best BELIEVE you won’t get away with this distasteful lie that you tried to trick the internet with, I HOPE YOU GOT GOOD LAWYERS .. buddy got mad because of my support of Donald Trump and decided to trick the internet! lil buddy can be mad about it all he wants, I STILL stand on what I said…I have ZERO issues/problems with the Trans community (just to be clear)…it’s just this ONE is trying to get clout off my name, and that can’t fly .. but I love all of you and take that however you want … lol at the end of the day, I STILL DON’T WANT MEN TO COMPETE AGAINST OR SHARE A BATHROOM WITH MY DAUGHTER .. period, I hope this helps.”

Bell has all of a sudden become the NFL face of Black MAGA universe, but that’s a whole other story. As far as responding to Hill’s comments, Le’Veon hasn’t. For all we know, he took it as a compliment and Hill meant it as one. Let’s not act like sex workers of all kinds aren’t a popular choice of companion for star athletes and entertainers.

Sometimes people such as Hill, who hold a position of power, need to test their ability to make social media posts go viral. So they post things that they know will probably stimulate some conversation and controversy. Maybe Hill noticed that ever since his arrest outside of the stadium for the home opener he hasn’t been in the headlines as much.

However, always leave it to the social media mosh pit to provide a range of reactions from uninterested to shock to disgust and amusement. The think piece tweets helped the conversation branch out into a discussion about the boundaries of social media etiquette and the responsibility of public figures to display a certain amount of decorum, which is comical because we are way past that. Most public figures in the world of sports and entertainment often are lauded for their lack of political correctness.

Hill was lightly chastised for comparing Bell’s girl to a sex worker.

“cuh that somebody’s home body,” said one X user, reminding Hill that she is Bell’s girlfriend. “That’s wild bro,” said another X user, laughing at the audacity of Hill’s tweet.

Others didn’t show Bell any mercy for admitting that he cheats on his girlfriends in order to prove he didn’t try to hook up with a transgender.

“So why are you cheating on her with dudes?,” another X user asked.

“And you cheating on her with random hoes on the internet,” said another X user, who wasn’t buying the happy faces Bell and his girl were putting on for the cameras.

An X user named @TheRealLowKee, just straight up called out Bell for living a double life from the bedroom to his political affiliations.

“We know what you like in real life bro! You playing both sides.,” he said.

Stay tuned for Bell’s response, if he gives one at all. And for anybody out there in the NFL, Stefon Diggs might be the girlfriend snatcher when he’s healthy, but Reek always has his eye on ya girl, so beware.