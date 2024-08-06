Women, Beware. “Family Man” Tyreek Hill Might Have 10 Kids, Does Have New Contract: $90M Deal With $65M Guaranteed Ensures NFL Star Leaves No Child Behind

Over the weekend, ESPN reported that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will sign an adjusted contract with the Dolphins that will pay him $90 million over the next three years, with $65 million guaranteed.

PFN has since confirmed that the Dolphins have reworked Hill’s contract and with his family increasing often, Hill will need every cent of that money.

“I’m here to stay,” Hill wrote on X Saturday afternoon. “I promise to give you my all this year,” he said in another post.

While the full details are not immediately available, it seems Hill’s new deal ensures he’ll see his 2025 salary. Previously, his $23 million in owed compensation was not guaranteed.

“👀 YEAH REEK!!!!!” teammate Jalen Ramsey wrote on X.

With his near future now secured, Hill can now turn his undivided attention to being the best version of himself.

His teammates are certainly rooting for it.

“That’s my dawg,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said when asked about Hill being voted the No. 1 player. “That was unbelievable to have a teammate like that voted best in the league. Doesn’t get better than that.”

Hill Clearly Doesn’t Need Focus Off The Field To Excel On It

Hill’s list of baby mamas and children and possible children, along with several episodes of domestic drama, hasn’t stopped him from performing at the top of the game and getting handsomely rewarded for it.

Hill isn’t the protype No. 1 receiver, lacking the 6-foot height that most GMs crave. He is, however, a world-class sprinter who regularly blazes by defenders, and that’s the main reason why he’s the only player in NFL history with back-to-back 1,700-yard seasons.

So living unorthodoxly and by his own rules and standards is what Hill does — on and off the field. You can also guarantee that whatever he devotes his energy towards he is going to do it big.

“When you’re trying to explain the idea of an outlier, maybe Webster’s [Dictionary] in the definition of outlier you can have a picture of Tyreek,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I think he reinforces the idea that you should never put anything in a box and never hold any individual to the timeline of the norm.

You definitely can’t put Hill’s growing family in a box. They wouldn’t fit.

Early in July, Hill got some news that probably helped expedite the restructuring of his contract. Just weeks after confirming that his wife is expecting a baby, Hill reportedly got blessed with news that he fathered another child with a new woman, which unofficially raised his total number of children to somewhere between 7 and 10.

Rumors suggest he could even have more, and he’s not denying it.

Tyreek Hill is expecting his first child with his wife Keeta Vaccaro with whom he has been married since November 8, 2023. The couple got engaged on July 4, 2021. This reportedly brings his total number of children produced this year to five. (Photo: @keeta_vaccaro/Instagram)

Hill has three children from a previous relationship with ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal, meaning he had up to six children from four women, but in a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” YouTube channel, he didn’t deny claims that the overall number is much higher.

Tyreek Hill Doesn’t Deny 10 Kids

Hill was asked by one of the hosts: ‘You play offense but off the field, you’re the all-time leading tackler. You’ve got 10 kids. You’re just a family man!’

Hill didn’t confirm or deny the double-digit number of kids — causing the hosts, rapper Gillie Da King and influencer Wallo 267 — to burst out laughing

The newly discovered baby, Trae Love Hill, was born last year on May 2 to Kimberly Kaylee Baker, who had filed a paternity suit the same month. A Florida court has declared the eight-time Pro Bowl receiver the father.

Yes, the Nick Cannon of the NFL is know to go deep better than any receiver in the league, but his ability to hit the target during casual sex has been prolific.

Tyreek Hill’s Baby Mama Drama

Hill has been a busy man. Baker, 30, claimed that the newborn was conceived during an August 2022 hookup with Hill.

She said she was receiving $2,500 from him each month but estimated the real cost of caring for their daughter was closer to $10,000.

“The father has in fact demonstrated utter and abject unconcern for the child in wholly failing to act as a parent and is completely failing to support the child,” Baker’s petition alleged.

Hill didn’t contest the results of a DNA test but argued unsuccessfully that California-based Baker had no grounds to file for paternity in Florida, where he lives and works.

Hill — nicknamed Cheetah because of his blistering speed — is already paying $13,500 in monthly child support for his three kids with former fiancée Crystal Espinal.

In a separate Broward County paternity suit filed last year he was declared the dad of Soul Corazon Hill, born in February 2023.

The boy’s mom, Brittany Lackner, 30, said his initial offer of $2,500 a month was “woefully inadequate” for someone on a $30 million salary before the pair reached a confidential deal.

When Hill isn’t making babies, he’s still trying to meet his next baby mama.

First it was his mansion catching fire, and that was followed by multiple paternity suits which proved Hill fathered three children in an over a four-month span in 2023. Next it was a social media influencer claiming Hill broke her leg doing football drills in the backyard of his South Beach mansion.

None of those children is with his current wife Keeta Vaccaro, whom Hill married in November and has dated on and off for years. Vaccaro is the sister of NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Keeta Vaccaro says Tyreek Hill “smashed” an unlit cigar into her face because she refused to sign a postnuptial agreement, a claim he vehemently denies. (Photos: Getty/Instagram)

Just nine days after the Dolphins season ended with a 26-7 wild card playoff loss to the Chiefs, reports of Hill filing for divorce from Vaccaro after a brief marriage, hit every media outlet. They have reportedly since reconciled.

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signing a franchise record $212 million deal with $167 million guaranteed, Hill will be expected to help the Dolphins’ franchise QB to continue to elevate and win some playoff games this season.

If Hill is looking for another huge contract when this one ends at age 33, then he has to keep producing and help the Dolphins get to a Super Bowl. He also doesn’t look as if he’s slowing down anytime soon with his habits of procreation, so he still must think about his future while enjoying the current fruits of his labor.