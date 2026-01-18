‘Stop Wifing BOPS’: Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Keeta Vaccaro Called Out By Judge For Blowing $714K And Wanting More Child Support

The game is the game as it pertains to athletes and many of the women they choose to marry. That game is child support and for the most part the women usually get the upper hand. It’s nothing to hear about an athlete paying lump some amounts of cash to support their child, and in some cases it’s valid.

But, many times athletes are also being taken to the cleaners by exes and mothers of their children, and no matter how much they attempt to fight the matter it’s for naught. The latest case involves Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill and his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro. During a recent court hearing Vaccaro asked the judge to increase support for her and Hill’s child, but instead of getting what she asked for Vaccaro was called out by the acting judge for her frivolous spending in the past.

Judge Denies Vaccaro’s Request

US Weekly reports Vaccaro walked into a Florida courtroom on Jan. 7 asking the judge for a $40K increase in support for. the former couple’s child. The judge then called out Vaccaro blowing through $714K that Hill had given her. Not only did she blow through the money she did by purchasing a nearly $200K Bentley which was $100K over the alloted amount agreed upon for a car.

The judge noted that, as of the date of the hearing, Tyreek had provided Keeta with a total of $714,000. US reported that court docs noted $500,000 of that was for legal fees, $100,000 was for a car allowance, $100,000 was a lump sum and then another $17,500 in temporary child support.

Keeta had demanded child support in the amount of $37,958 per month. She also asked for retroactive child support in the amount of $325,122 for the time period of April 2025 to December 2025.

“The court finds the additional $96,000 to purchase a vehicle was excessive and unnecessary,” the judge noted. In addition, Keeta spent $37,000 on business ventures which the judge also found to be unnecessary.

Albeit the money was provided to the wife by [Tyreek] without conditions, the wife’s use of the funds is indicative of her financial priorities,” the judge said.

Fans Get Active With Social Media Opinions

Hill Says Vaccaro Recently Tried To Reconcile

In documents recently obtained by TMZ Sports, Hill claims that Vaccaro attempted to use Hill’s scheduled visits with the child as a way of trying to reconcile and call off the divorce.

“The wife’s incessant efforts to discuss the foregoing topics during timesharing not only places the husband in an uncomfortable position but more importantly significantly interferes with the husband’s quality timesharing with the parties daughter,” the docs read.

Vaccaro’s Team Vehemently Denies

“Ms. Vaccaro has no desire to reconcile with Mr. Hill, a man whom she has alleged in eight separate tort counts has caused her physical and emotional injury in an effort to coerce her to sign a blatantly unfair post-nuptial agreement without the benefit of counsel,” her attorney Evan Marks, said to TMZ. “Throughout these proceedings Ms. Vaccaro has worked hard to maintain a cordial relationship with the father of her child and to keep their daughter safe.”