‘You Haven’t Caught A Pass For Over 30 Yards In A Full Year’: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Claps Back At Reporter For Mentioning Recent Struggles

The Miami Dolphins enter Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season looking to bounce back from their 33-8 Week 1 shellacking at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. With AFC East rival New England coming to South Beach on Sunday and a midweek trip to Buffalo for “Thursday Night Football,” the Fins need to play better than they did last week.



Tyreek Hill Was Unproductive In Week 1

One player who knows he must be better is star wideout Tyreek Hill who finished with a team-high 40 yards on four receptions in the loss to the Colts. Hill, known for his dynamic game-changing and breaking abilities hasn’t had much success in that area over the last 365 days. The wide receiver, whose personal life has played out in the media over the past year, has also struggled a bit on the field.

"Is there any reason you haven't caught a pass for over 30 yards in a full year?"



Tyreek: "You trying to piss me off today."



Tyreek Hill has gone a full calendar year without a catch over 30 yards



(Via @OmarKelly, @MiamiHerald) pic.twitter.com/2nHZzLpNRZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2025

Reporter Mentions Stat And Hill Claps Back

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Hill, the speedy pass catcher who’s affectionately known as the Cheetah, didn’t hold back when asked about his lack of production as pertains to big plays.

“Is there any reason you haven’t caught a pass for over 30 yards in a full year?” the reporter asked Hill.

“Are you trying to piss me off today?” Hill laughed back, clearly frustrated.

“I don’t know, bro,” he replied. “It’ll come. I feel like this week we got a great opportunity to go out there, you know, make some plays”.

The question asked is valid though when you consider that Hill didn’t have a single reception of 30-plus yards after early September during the 2024 season. And his 959 receiving yards were his lowest output since the 2019 season. The Fins’ inability to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his struggles with the deep passing game are also part of the problem in unlocking Hill’s best trait, which is running by and behind defenses for game-changing plays.

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife has alleged in court filings that he committed domestic violence, which the Dolphins receiver vehemently denied.



According to documents obtained by TMZ, Keeta Vaccaro alleges eight separate incidents of domestic violence in filings related to the… pic.twitter.com/ygnrNwFpT2 — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2025

Hill Dealing With Personal Life Drama

Not only is Hill trying to get on track on the field, he’s also dealing with some domestic violence allegations levied from his now ex-wife. In court documents Keeta Vaccaro alleges that from January 2024 there were eight instances of domestic violence. The former All-Pro vehemently denies any wrongdoing, even calling it a “shakedown” in an attempt to try and “generate bad media coverage.”

Hill Says Focus Is Only On The Gridiron

On Friday the former Oklahoma State speedster told reporters this about where his mind and focus is despite the allegations:

“My focus right now is just playing ball, and spending time with my kids and just doing what I’m best at: providing for my family. So all the noise, I feel like if you allow that kind of stuff to get in the way of what you’re trying to do, it can only cloud what you’re really trying to get accomplished.”

As the NFL conducts their investigation into the matter, the Fins can only hope that Hill can once again find that magic that made him the most feared deep threat in the NFL