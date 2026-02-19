‘All That Built Up Animosity’: Retired Miami-Dade Cop Who Was Put On Leave After Tackling, Handcuffing Tyreek Hill Celebrates $90M Star’s Release From Dolphins

Tyreek Hill’s tenure with the Miami Dolphins was filled with more off-the-field drama than the magnificent play his $90M contract implied he would be producing. His declining stats, public shots at the organization and leadership changes have led to the team releasing the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Among his many civil and criminal issues, the most notable drama surrounding Hill involved his run-in with Miami-Dade police officers outside of the football stadium before the season home-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, during a traffic stop. While Hill’s Dolphins departure may be disheartening for some, Danny Torres, the cop who wrestled Hill to the pavement and handcuffed him outside Hard Rock Stadium wrote on Facebook, “Karma got you.”

Torres, who is now retired from the force, couldn’t hesitate to celebrate the moment with a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Hmmm… I guess it took a bit, but Karma got you,” Torres wrote. “Now that I am retired I can tell you how I feel about you. You’re an entitled ASSH-LE and an embarrassment to the team and city that kissed your ass. I wish you the best and hope you are able to afford ALL that child support, especially now that you’re unemployed. But I’m sure someone will pick you up and you will cause havoc in their team and city. Just how you did in Miami.” Torres directly referenced the traffic stop: “Btw, next time, roll your F….G window down,” he added.

Fans found the entire situation amusing for the most part.

“This officer had that message in his drafts and was just waiting for this day to come,” wrote one fan with laughing emojis .

“That’s a wild perspective, all that built up animosity for someone who you didn’t know you existed until that day. Sounds like he’s been waiting for a while on this moment,” another fan surmised.

Now that the incident is over, fans think Torres needs to let it go.

“Retirement shouldn’t mean your professionalism goes out the window…this is old news forgive and forget. You been holding onto a grudge against that man this whole time. Praying for you both to find peace,” added a third fan on Instagram

“Ego driven law enforcement,” one netizen commented.

“Hill lived rent free in his head,” another wrote.

Torres Retired In July After Nearly 30 Years On The Job: Says Incident With Hill Made Him A Target

Torres, who received plenty of backlash from fans across social media for his handling of the former Miami Dolphins’ star, appeared to be thrilled to hear that Hill got released. In a text message, shared by New Times, Torres reportedly said he was “pretty much crucified for doing my job.”

Miami-Dade police officers, including Danny Torres (left), handcuffed and detained Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens prior to the team’s regular-season opener on Sept. 8, 2024.

(Photo: MDPD body-cam screenshot)

All heck broke loose ahead of the Dolphins’ season opener on Sept. 8, 2024. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was on his way to the stadium to put up some numbers in the season-opener. Hill was pushing a luxurious McLaren 720S when he was pulled over by a multiple motorcycle officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department, allegedly for speeding,

Hill pulled over and as the half-hour long traffic stop unfolded, bodycam footage captured Torres becoming aggressive when Hill failed to comply with demands to lower his tinted windows and keep them rolled down. Torres escalated the incident, dragging Hill out of his car as another officer tackled Hill to the ground. Torres put his knee on Hill’s back as his partner handcuffed the star receiver.

Torres Had History Of Violations, Put On Administrative Leave

A large part of the NFL community was outraged at Torres’ handling of the situation and his lack of awareness concerning who Hill was and the fact that he was in a hurry to get to the game. The Dolphins called on the police department to “take strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior.” Hill claimed that he was a victim of profiling and racism and threatened to file legal action.

Torres was placed on administrative leave at the time, and now the retired disgraced cop feels like he’s getting some vindication with Hill’s latest move. The diminutive receiver is still getting paid though, so Torres will have to take small victories.