No, Cheetah! Tyreek Hill Under Investigation By Miami Police For An Alleged Assault During A Father’s Day Fishing Trip

Tyreek Hill’s Father’s Day started fun with a boat outing that evolved into an alleged assault. The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver is alleged to have hit a man working at the Haulover Marine Center in North Miami, Florida. Hill shared the Father’s Day celebration on the boat on an Instagram story over the weekend.

Incident report said to be re: Tyreek Hill released by @MiamiDadePD. No names appear within report’s narrative. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/M71LrEFKhU — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) June 21, 2023

Reportedly, Hill disagreed with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, which ended with Hill putting the paws on the man. Hill and his group were fishing for tarpon, a protected fish in Florida, from the dock at the marina, which is not permitted.

However, an argument ensued when the charter boat employee informed Hill and his group of the rule, and the employee alleges that Hill hit him in the back of the head. It is unclear if the man was injured. Hill allegedly slapped the employee in the back of the head “when Hill’s crew tried boarding the boat without permission,” per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

Miami police have completed their investigation into #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and no charges have been filed. Per @AndySlater, Hill boarded a boat without permission, leading to the alleged incident. Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat.” pic.twitter.com/EUeJca6ewB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2023

Cheetah Charged?

By Tuesday, the Miami-Dade police department had an investigation over the incident involving Hill. In an email to The Associated Press, Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez confirmed Tuesday that police are investigating an “assault/battery” involving Hill from Sunday. It is unknown whether Hill will face charges.

Slater added that the alleged victim doesn’t want to press charges “at this time.”

The Dolphins made a statement to the media via a spokesperson.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a Dolphins spokesperson said in an emailed statement to various news outlets. “We will reserve further comment at this time.”

SLATER SCOOP: The Tyreek Hill police investigation is over, sources say.



Cops told the alleged victim he would have to go to the state attorney’s office if he decides to pursue criminal charges. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 21, 2023

No Bad Energy Please

Hill, also known as “The Cheetah,” is an accomplished athlete and former collegiate track and field star. He has made the Pro Bowl in all seven seasons in which he has been in the league and was selected as a first-team All-Pro four times.

The former Kansas City Chiefs star turned Miami Dolphins standout caught 119 balls for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last season, yet during this offseason, he shocked many by declaring he plans to retire after his 10th year in the league.

#NFL Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus was wrestling a shark while on a fishing trip with #Dolphins star Tyreek Hill



One of the fishermen asked Hill if he wanted to join Drew and the shark in the water… and Tyreek's answer was priceless, via @TMZ:



“Hell nah!” the wide receiver… pic.twitter.com/vO74U2eCmf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 20, 2023

“I really want to get into the gaming space,” Hill said in April. “I really want to get huge in that and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now. I’m using my platform to create a gaming team, which isn’t launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month.”

The NFL has a Personal Conduct Policy, and Hill might violate it if formally charged.

“Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from ‘conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in’ the NFL,” the policy reads.

“We must endeavor at all times to be people of high character; we must show respect for others inside and outside our workplace; and we must strive to conduct ourselves in ways that favorably reflect on ourselves, our teams, the communities we represent, and the NFL,” the document continues.

Slapping someone while fishing for protected marine life isn’t the best look for an NFL player, and The Cheetah is now awaiting what will happen from here.