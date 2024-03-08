‘I Wasn’t Picking On You, Homie’ | Tyreek Hill Doesn’t ‘Vibe’ With Rick Ross Because His $6.9M Mansion Was Burning and ‘Neighborhood Hero” Posted It On Instagram

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been in the news quite a bit over the past six months. In November the dynamic former Oklahoma State Cowboys star married girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro, the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro. Since then Hill has reportedly filed for divorce, although the two have seemingly reconciled. Hill, has also been a busy man, with three women claiming he’s the father of their children born in a four-month span.

Then there was the house fire which occurred on Jan. 3, which was reportedly started by a child playing with a lighter. That unfortunate incident went viral all over social media and other media platforms. In fact, rapper Rick Ross, who lives in Hill’s South Florida neighborhood, shared footage of the fire to his personal Instagram account. That didn’t seem to sit well with Hill, who called out the “Aston Martin” music lyricist for his actions.

Hill Visits “The Pivot Podcast”

During a recent appearance on the hit “The Pivot” podcast, Hill talked about a bevy of things, including Ross sharing the images of his burning home to social media.

A visibly irritated Hill told former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, “First off I wanna say, Rick Ross, bruh, I don’t. I can’t vibe with you now. I can’t f—ck with you no more, bruh.”

“Rick Ross, man. Like, you didn’t even come over,” Hill continued. “You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of … You got my number, bruh. You get on Twitter posting me all over Twitter. Like, after what me and my family went through? You’re supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero.”

At the time of the incident Ross said he was waiting on his order of lemon pepper wings from his restaurant chain Wingstop. He also sounded as if as long as no one was hurt, Reek is rich so he should be OK.

Ross, the Maybach Music mogul, seemingly caught wind of Hill’s comments and wasted very little time responding on his Instagram Story.

“Tyreek Hill, I wasn’t picking on you, homie. I wasn’t picking on you at all. First of all, I’m assuming you’re an All-Pro, wealthy, great homeowner’s insurance who’s gonna get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars. So, it ain’t nothing to pick on you about. More importantly, your beautiful mother and your family was straight. I didn’t film none of them, homie. And let’s not act like I’m the one who premiered the fire to the world. It was five helicopters circling over your crib and my crib.”

For Ross to say he’s assuming Hill is an All-Pro is petty, because Ross claims everything Miami when it comes to sports. Any real Dolphins fan would know Hill led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13) and finished tied for second in receptions with (119). Good enough to earn his sixth All-Pro selection, including five first-team selections.

In most circles Hill is considered the best receiver in the league, and it seems he expected his neighbor Rozay to show more compassion concerning his situation.

This is the case of two millionaires with not much to do but go back and forth over something like this.

Must be nice.