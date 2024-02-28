Say What? | Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Being Sued By Plus-Size Model Sophie Hall For Allegedly Breaking Her Leg During Lineman Drills At His Mansion

Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill seems to live an interesting life off the gridiron. Hill, who’s widely considered the most dynamic player in the NFL for his blazing breakaway speed and elite short-area quickness, just finished his second season with the Fins.

One which saw him reach a personal record 119 receptions, which netted a new career high in yards (1,799) and the second-most touchdowns he’s had in a season with 13.

Now the former Oklahoma State Cowboys star is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons.



Tyreek Hill Injures Plus Size Model



Per the Daily Mail, Hill is being sued by popular British plus-size model Sophie Hall for allegedly injuring her at his mansion as he worked with his trainer.



𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is being sued for battery, assault and negligence by a woman who claims he broke her leg when he charged at her with “crushing force” during a backyard football drill, per @DailyMail



Sophie Hall says that Tyreek Hill charged at her… pic.twitter.com/K86PJnB7wI — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 27, 2024

Hall Says Hill Broke Her Leg

After reportedly flirting with her prior to the camp in which Hall’s son participated last June, Hall says Hill slipped her his phone number at the end of the camp. He then arranged for her to visit him at his mansion later that month to participate in drills with him.

This is where things get dicey for Hill, if true.

Hall, who’s also a social media influencer, is claiming Hill injured her during lineman drills at his mansion. She also claims that Hill became “enraged” after being embarrassed by her during one of the drills in what’s being deemed a “friendly football lesson.”

During this time Hall says Hill fractured her leg causing her to need “surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implementation.”

As a result she’s seeking $50K in damages.

In a lawsuit filed in Broward County Court late last week Hall alleges, “Mrs. Hall now brings this action to recover compensatory and punitive damages for the significant harm caused by his intentional and reckless misconduct.”

That’s about as wild a story as you’ll find about any athlete, even Hill, whose name has been in the news quite a bit over the last couple months.



Tyreek Hill is facing a lawsuit from influencer Sophie Hall for battery, assault, and negligence, following an incident in a backyard football drill where she claims his ‘crushing force’ charge broke her leg pic.twitter.com/wZAj82ccst — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 28, 2024

Hill Allegedly Fathered Three Children In 2023, Filed For Divorce, Mansion Caught Fire

In December, Hill who’d recently married longtime fiancée Keeta Vaccaro, the sister of former NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro, was hit with three paternity suits in a four-month span.

The buck didn’t stop there, as in late January, per Broward County, Hill filed for divorce, only to say via social media he was “happily married. This coming after his $6.9M Miami mansion was set on fire in early January by a child playing with a lighter.

Who really knows what’s going on with Tyreek, but one thing for sure and two things certain are he seems to involved in a lot of odd stuff. You can bet the Dolphins aren’t too fond of all the extracurricular activities their star wideout has been linked to or involved in over the past calendar year. Especially with him raking in $30M per season as the league’s highest-paid wideout.

