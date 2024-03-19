It’s been an eventful few months for Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The dynamic game-breaking speedster has found himself on the wrong end of a handful of things.

First it was his mansion catching fire, and that was followed by multiple paternity suits which proved Hill fathered three children in an over a four-month span in 2023. Next it was a social media influencer claiming Hill broke her leg doing football drills in the backyard of his South Beach mansion.

None of those children is with his current wife Keeta Vaccaro, whom Hill married in November, and has dated on and off for years. One would think that was the reason why Hill filed for divorce in January as well.



Keeta Vaccaro says her husband, NFL star Tyreek Hill, “smashed” an unlit cigar into her face because she refused to sign a postnuptial agreement. Hill vehemently denies, saying he just “flicked” the nicotine stick. (Photos: Getty/Instagram)

Since then, the two have reportedly made up and, per Hill, the divorce filing was a mistake. Now reports are coming out as to why Hill originally filed for divorce just months after tying the knot.

Postnuptial Disagreement Spurred Filing?

Just nine days after the Dolphins season ended with a 26-7 wild card playoff loss to the Chiefs, reports of Hill filing for divorce hit every media outlet. Not long after that police were reportedly called to the talented-but-mercurial wideout’s home for an alleged domestic dispute between Hill and wife Vaccaro. Per reports, Hill was upset because of Vaccaro’s refusal to sign a postnuptial agreement presented to her.

At that time Vaccaro told reporters that Hill’s rage and anger made her feel “bullied, threatened and verbally abused.” Vaccaro says Hill also “smashed” an unlit cigar into her face. Hill vehemently denied doing so saying he just “flicked” the nicotine stick. Vaccaro’s refusal to agree to the postnuptial agreement obviously threw a monkey wrench into Hill’s representatives’ plans to cover his assets.

That’s probably something Hill should’ve had done prior to getting married during the Fins’ bye week.

Tyreek Hill files for divorce from Keeta Vaccaro just 76 DAYS after they got married… with NFL star – who has fathered kids with three different women – also battling paternity suits. pic.twitter.com/1n49Y4pLAm — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) January 26, 2024

Hill Unfortunately Is No Stranger To Domestic Violence

Hill, who’s currently the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at $30 million per season, has pleaded guilty to domestic violence in the past. While attending Oklahoma State in 2015, Hill was arrested for punching and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend.

In this case, Hill got off pretty light when you consider his actions. He was sentenced to three years’ probation. It ended up being a 52-week batterer intervention course and then two years of supervised probation.

As a result of his guilty plea, he was not labeled a convicted felon and the charges were eventually expunged from his records once he completed the probation agreement. He was also still made eligible to play college athletics although Oklahoma State moved on from him.

The Fins need their star player to get it together off the field. This entire offseason has been filled with his weekly antics, and that’s something that can’t sit well with team brass and officials.