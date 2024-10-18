“I Don’t See No Media Outlets Talking”: Tyreek Hill Suggests White Media Protected Jay Cutler’s Arrest From Going Viral. X Suggests NFL Star “Try A Channel Other Than Cartoon Network”

Miami Dolphins $30 million-per-year receiver Tyreek Hill is back in the news, and it has nothing to do with his past arrest for speeding and being uncooperative with police on the way to the Dolphins’ stadium.

The lack of coverage and lack of outrage toward a white former NFL quarterback who was recently arrested has Hill tweeting about racial double standards.

Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Arrested For DUI, Gun Possession

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested on charges of DUI and gun possession Thursday in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, according to arrest records. According to a press release provided by the Franklin Police Department, Cutler, 41, was arrested around 5 p.m. after rear-ending another driver in what cops describe as a “minor traffic collision.”

Police said that an investigation at the scene found Cutler reeking of alcohol and slurring his words. After refusing a field sobriety test, he was taken to a hospital, where a blood sample was taken through a search warrant.

Police said they also found two pistols in his car. Cutler was booked into the Williamson County Jail on one count of driving under the influence, one count of failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Tyreek Hill Suggests Jay Cutler Benefitted From White Privilege In Media Coverage Of Recent Arrest

The facts are that Cutler was accused of being drunk and driving around with loaded weapons, but the situation didn’t elevate past the cops escorting his apparently inebriated soul to the hospital for a blood sample. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

The charges are bad enough, but the media coverage of the incident isn’t to Hill’s liking.

When Hill was detained for being rude to cops, he believed that his situation was racially motivated and the venomous social media attacks on his character and accusations of him not “complying” with cops’ requests made him feel like everybody forgot he was the victim.

In response to Cutler’s arrest, Hill wrote on X: “I don’t see no media outlets talking about what just happened with former QB.”

Social Media Eviscerates Hill For Suggesting That Cutler’s Arrest Was Covered Less Because He’s White

Cutler hasn’t played since his retirement seven years ago, so his name wouldn’t be a hot topic like that of Hill, who is one of the highest-paid players in the game and is always in the tabloids concerning his unspecified number of kids, anywhere ranging from seven to 12.

Of course, Reek opened himself up to a barrage of comments that weren’t favorable, and some brought up his past situation with police and how he behaved in that instance.

“Rumor is he rolled his window down all the way…,” one X user said referencing Hill’s refusal to roll his window down when asked by Miami-Dade County police. Another said, “If you’re talking about Cutler, it’s definitely in the news. Maybe try a channel other than Cartoon Network.” Several other X users just posted links to various outlets that covered Cutler’s arrest, to dismiss Reek’s accusations. Others accused Reek of trying to ” make it a race” issue, as one X user named Kurt said.

Why Happened When Cutler Was Arrested?

On the evening of the 17th of October, he reportedly rear-ended another driver and tried to offer money to the other motorist before Franklin Police officers responded to the scene. During that response he was found to be driving while drunk. The former Dolphins, Broncos and Bears quarterback was booked and remained there for three hours before posting a $5,000 bond, following which he was released at 9:59 pm CDT.

Cutler, considered a borderline NFL legend, has not made a public statement about the arrest, the guns or his deteriorating social life. Nor has he accused the police of aggression of violating his rights.

Meanwhile, Hill has his hands full with a Miami Dolphins team that is still missing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whom they gave a $212 million contract to in the offseason. He’s nursing his third concussion in four seasons, and Miami is falling out of the race early. Since being stopped and handcuffed on his way to the opening game against the Jaguars in his McLaren 720S by Miami-Dade County police, the bodycam footage was released, which didn’t portray the police who arrested Hill in a positive light.

The officer who pulled Hill from his car and handcuffed him, Danny Torres, was placed on administrative leave after the backlash from the incident. It was later reported that Torres has been suspended six times in his 27 years of service.

NFL players and legends getting arrested is a never a good look, regardless of race. Hopefully, Hill has slowed down his driving, and we pray that Cutler, who threw for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns in his NFL career that spanned 2006-2017, gets some help.