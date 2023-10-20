Reporter Discredits Tua Tagovailoa, Calls QB A Product Of Miami Dolphins System | Head Coach Mike McDaniel Doesn’t Argue With Clout Chasers

The Miami Dolphins offense has been unstoppable throughly the first six weeks of the season.



Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is putting up crazy numbers, and the team is 5-1.



The architect behind it all is second-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who’s been called a genius since his days as the mentee and offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.

McDaniel has devised a scheme that not only stresses defenses by using the entire width and length of the field, he also uses motion heavily to ensure favorable matchups. The offense itself accentuates what the aforementioned Tagovailoa does best.

That’s throwing with timing and high-level accuracy. In fact he’s leading the league in several categories, total passing yards, passing yards per game, yards per attempt, completion percentage, touchdowns and total QBR. Even with those numbers, the naysayers are questioning whether it’s McDaniel’s system more than Tua.





Tua’s Success Product Of Offense?

When a reporter insinuated that other QBs would also have similar success in McDaniel’s offense during his weekly Wednesday presser, the normally mundane and laid-back coach reacted.

“I’m about to push this podium over,” McDaniel said. “My answer to that would be who the F cares, because it is a team, we’re working together, and I know one thing. I’ve coached a long time, I haven’t seen people do what our guys do. … To their credit, to their ability and their commitment to their craft.”

McDaniel isn’t about to let anyone minimize or belittle what his QB and team are doing offensively. It’s a team effort, and that explains why Tagovailoa, who suffered a couple of nasty concussions last season has only been sacked a league-low six times in six games. The offense’s quick-hitting nature and the pre-snap motion literally takes the defensive line out of the football game in the passing game.





Dolphins Have Super Bowl Aspirations

Not only are the Fins playing well, which was expected coming into the season, they also believe they have what it takes to get to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl. Offensively they definitely do, averaging a league-best 498 yards and 37.2 points per game.

They’ll need to tighten up the defense, and that side of the football should get a big boost in the form of former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey returning soon from a torn meniscus suffered in July.

Fins haven’t been in the Super Bowl since the 1983 season, which also happened to the rookie season of Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino.