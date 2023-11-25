Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniels Is A “Dirty Mack”

Mike McDaniel, the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is one of the most exciting head coaches in the NFL. In addition to his quirky coaching style and Cinderella season, he has a unique story about how he met his wife, Katie McDaniel, and it veers into the “dirty mack” zone.

The story begins in 2010 when McDaniel worked as the running backs coach for the Sacramento Mountain Lions in the United Football League. After a game where his team won significantly over the Omaha Nighthawks, they celebrated at a nightclub. One of McDaniel’s players was dancing with a woman at the club when McDaniel jokingly told the player that he wouldn’t play the following year if he continued dancing with her.

McDaniel then started dancing with the woman himself, marking the beginning of their relationship. This woman turned out to be Katie Hemstalk, and the two were married four years later, in 2014, when McDaniel was the receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Al Michaels Puts McDaniels On Blast

Thursday Night Football color commentator Al Michaels described the “dirty mack” move live on air.

“One of the running backs that he coaches is dancing with a girl, and Mike says, ‘Listen, you’re not dancing with the girl, or you’re not playing with this team next year,'” Michaels said. “So the guy says, ‘What can I do?’ That’s the beginning of the story.

“Four years later, they’re married. Katie, that’s how he met her. ‘Hey, you, get off. I’m dancing with her.’ He is fantastic to talk to. I told Stephen Ross before he’s like, ‘What? That’s the best story I’ve ever heard.'”

The couple welcomed their daughter, Alya, in 2020.

According to Urban Dictionary, dirty macking is when you attempt to mack on another person’s significant other.

McDaniels Miami Dolphins

The 2023 NFL season marked the second year of Mike McDaniel’s tenure as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The Fins aimed to improve their 9–8 record from the previous two seasons and end a 14-year AFC East title drought. Additionally, they sought to break a 22-year playoff victory drought, the longest active in the AFC at the time.

One of the season’s highlights was their Week 3 victory over the Denver Broncos, where the Dolphins scored 70 points, becoming the first NFL team to achieve this feat since 1966. This game also recorded the second-highest points scored in a regular-season game and tied for the third-most in any NFL game, including playoffs.

In Week 6, the Dolphins secured a win over the Carolina Panthers, starting the season with a 5–1 record, their best start since 2002. With an impressive 8–3 record, the Dolphins were placed first in the AFC East division​.

However, if you played for McDaniel before 2014, you might have been dirty macked en route to him finding his wife.