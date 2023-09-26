Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Has Ascended To The Top Play-Caller In The NFL | No One Uses Their Talent Better Weekly 

Fresh off scoring 70 points, most in a game since 1966 and fourth-most all-time, racking up 726 total yards (363 both rushing and passing), the Miami Dolphins look like a juggernaut offensively.

It’s an offense that features 2020 No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver, and speedy running backs Raheem Mostert and rookie sensation Devon Achane, who dazzled at Texas A&M.

If Sunday’s offensive explosion was any indication of what’s to come in 2023, the NFL is in trouble.

It’s highly unlikely the Fins will ever score 70 points in a single game again, in fact seeing them score 35 weekly won’t be be easy. But with rising play-caller and head coach Mike McDaniel dilating it up, they’re arguably the toughest offense in the league to stop. This includes the Chiefs, Niners and Eagles, who have some of the better offensive units in the league.

But it all starts with McDaniel, the second-year head coach who comes from the Mike and Kyle Shanahan tree. McDaniel is such a great play-caller that he may have ascended to the top guy in the league at calling plays.



McDaniel’s Has Changed Fins’ Culture

Upon arrival to Miami the first thing McDaniel was restoring the shattered and shaken confidence of the aforementioned Tagovailoa. That was imperative if McDaniel wanted his unique and motion-heavy offense to work. McDaniel was so serious about it that he called Tagovailoa from the plane via FaceTime after landing the job. McDaniel told a fragile Tagovailoa this about what he planned to do with him at the helm.

“One thing I know about you is that you have ambition to be great. My job is to coach you to get all the greatness out of you. It’s gonna be fun, man, it’s gonna be work, but I know you’re not afraid of that. This is an awesome day for me,” McDaniel said.

That conversation quickly translated into Tua having a great 2022 season, minus the concussions. In 13 starts the left-handed gunslinger passed for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

He’s followed that up with 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in a 3-0 start this season.

What McDaniel stressed from day one was to run plays and build his offense around plays that Tagovailoa felt comfortable with. He completely locked into things that Tagovailoa has always done throughout his football journey. It’s been a thing of beauty to watch, and Sunday’s display was a culmination of what McDaniel mentioned to Tagovailoa via FaceTime from the plane.

McDaniel’s Football Acumen And Personality Standout

Coming from mentors like the Shanahans, you knew MCDaniel would have some nice nuances to his offense. But not even they had all the bells and whistles in their scheme that he does. Using motion to stress opposing defenses by getting free releases for his track team of skilled players has been a thing of beauty and nearly impossible to defend. He even has better formations that create more mismatches at the snap.

What’s unique about his game planning and approach weekly, is how he utilizes his best players every Sunday. Much of that stems from his time with Kyle Shanahan, where he wasn’t the play-caller, but he handled all the game planning duties. That’s paid off for him with the Dolphins.

McDaniel’s personality is a bit quirky, but he’s definitely a player’s coach. The former Denver Broncos ball boy, who’s now 40 years old, can really relate to today’s younger players.

McDaniel is one who’s always himself, and that won’t change.