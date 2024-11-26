She Rose To Stardom By Using N-Word, Then Said She Was Black, Now Fully Accepting Of Her Whiteness, Woah Vicky Targets African-American NBA or NFL Husband

Woah Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip, is a 24-year-old social media influencer who has risen to fame off being a white girl with a weird relationship with Black culture.

Just 24 years old, she’s built a multi-cultural social media empire and established herself as a decent businesswoman with a net worth of $1.5M despite facing backlash at times that she is culturally and unauthentically appropriating Black culture for her own benefit.

Whatever she has been doing the past decade definitely moves the needle.

Social Media Star Woah Vicky Is Seeking Rich Black NFL or NBA Star To Marry and Have Kids

On YouTube, her official channel has an more than 1 million subscribers as of Nov. 25. She also has more than 70,000 followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

But the land of Tik Tok is the social platform where she has exploded as one of the leading faces of Gen Z social media. Vicky has 9.2 million followers on the app despite the fact that she hasn’t made a post on TikTok since Oct. 16. Her brand is steady.

With money flowing in and her being firmly entrenched in womanhood, Vicky is now looking for a man to share her life with. The social media star recently created some excitement on after she said she was looking for a successful basketball or football player on X.

The kicker is, he has to be Black. White women openly pursuing Black athletes and entertainers has become a “thing” especially on social media, especially among Gen Z. People should love and date who they want, but dating successful Black athletes has become sort of a clout chase for white women and increasingly celebrated on social media posts.

Woah Vicky is looking for a successful black athlete to marry and have children with pic.twitter.com/Q6Qovs469W — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 24, 2024

While Vicky didn’t specify which pro league she prefers, like most ambitious women her age with limited knowledge of sports but extensive knowledge of players’ salaries she wants the football or basketball player in her DMs.

She’s ready to settle down and she wants to live a life of luxury with an established, wealthy man. Leave it to Vicky to just put it on front street and cut through the nonsense.

Does Woah Vicky Have A Wide Selection Of Black Male Athletes To Choose From?

The average age of an NFL player as of October of this year is just over 26 years old so Woah Vicky has an extensive selection available. The average age of an NBA player is a little bit younger and barely over 26 years old as of November of 2024.

If she expands her talent pool a bit, there are about 30 Black baseball players in her age range and plenty of soccer players who get the bag, if she’s open to using her passport to find love.

Woah Vicky Rose To Prominence As White Teenager Using N-Word And Identifying As Black

It’s interesting that Woah Vicky has risen to prominence based on her uninhibited use of racist terminology and now she wants to start selecting successful Black men as husband candidates.

Waldrip became famous back in the late 2010s as she drew attention because of her frequent use of the N-Word.

She drew a lot of controversy because she frequently used the N-word in her fledgling days as a content creator. They say Black folks are the most forgiving, and somehow her use of the word popularized her with Gen Z Black kids and made her a hero for white kids who are deeply immersed in the new hip-hop culture and feel entitled to use the words that are said by the artists in the songs they like.

Social Media Attacks Woah Vicky

Her call for a rich Black athlete didn’t hit well for anyone involved on social media. The comment section was basically an early roast.

One X user said: “God gave her white skin and she won’t accept it”

Said another: “She not really Christian … she wanna be black”

One disgruntled fan rephrased Vicky’s post to say, “I’m looking for a rich dumb ngga for easy child support”

Black twitter was definitely going for her head. Even the common man was offended by the audacity of her post.

“They only look for a successful black athlete, but they can’t look for a random black guy that would love them,” said one fan, who seemed to have a secret crush on Vicky.

There were those fans who were just plain cruel and didn’t think that her looks were extraordinary enough to get a million-dollar NFL or NBA player to marry her. It’s common knowledge that NBA players make babies at a way higher rate than they marry the women they make babies with.

“Nobody want her,” one X fan commented.

“Shawty look like she got down syndrome light,” another fan tastelessly quipped.

Woah Vicky Once Said She Was Black: Rachel Dolezal On Line 1…

Mental health hasn’t always been something that Vicky displays confidently. In addition to her intentionally broken English and soulful twang, she went as far as to claim that she’s Black without presenting any hard evidence to prove her case.

One fan admitted that despite the lunacy of it all, she will probably make it happen, saying, “and we all know she will be successful in finessing some fool.”

I’m pretty sure that there were a few Black football and basketball players reaching out after she put herself on the market. After all, if everyone embraced her rise to stardom knowing that she got famous by unapologetically using the N word and then went a step further by immersing herself in Black culture and getting so caught up in her brand that she said she “identifies as Black,” then this is almost a natural progression for her.

It’s become her “thing.”

Vicky can be likened to Nkechi Amare Diallo (born Rachel Anne Dolezal). Dolezal was an college instructor and activist known for presenting herself as a Black woman despite being born to white parents. She rode the Black card to become the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter president.

She said she identified as Black and was more comfortable moving within that culture. She was living a lie but was able to be accepted into a position of power within that Black community she infiltrated.

These women have some similarities. They saw being Black as a badge of courage. A way to immerse themselves in the culture without being looked at as an outsider.

Woah Vicky Spotted With Former NFL Star Antonio Brown

Just months after welcoming his seventh child and sharing kisses with Lil’ Kim and shooting his shot at Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Brown’s romantic status has sparked fresh speculation.

In early November, the playboy who also broke R&B star Keyshia Cole’s heart was seen with Vicky, who was getting an early start on her application intake.

Social media star Woah Vicky took cozy photos with former NFL player and notorious playboy Antonio Brown before deleting them. She says she is looking for a rich NFL or NBA player to marry, have kids and settle down with. (Photos: Instagram/@woahvickyyy)

The social media drama started when Vicky posted intimate photos on X showing her and Brown getting cozy during what appeared to be a date night. Brown was photographed with his arms wrapped around her, plus another showing her legs propped up on his lap while he drove.

Then all of a sudden, the photos vanished from her feed. Vicky posted two cryptic messages on X. “I just be playing,” she wrote, followed by another post stating “It’s all <3.” The posts left fans bewildered concerning the pair’s relationship status.

Brown’s financial portfolio and his very active love life was probably a turn off for Vicky after she did her further research. After he fled the NFL and his business with Kanye West went left, AB filed for bankruptcy with less than $50,000 in assets, owing creditors nearly $3 million, which is a precipitous fall for a baller who pocketed $80 million during his NFL career. His legal issues for unpaid child support present another challenge in his social media reality show.

Woah Vicky Gets Her Clicks By Staging Drama

Brown’s social media presence is consistent and impactful, so whatever she can get from that situation in the form of views, clicks and shock value she will surely take.

Social media had plenty of opinions, and that’s probably all Vicky wanted to do with the comments. She’s known for stirring up drama online to increase her visibility, views and clicks, and usually the more outrageous it is the more engagement. She’s a true product of social media and continues to rise to new heights by saying and doing things that piss people off, but never enough to cancel her. Just enough to keep her name buzzing online.

Her fake beef with the “Catch me outside” girl AKA Bhad Babie was staged and set the internet ablaze as the two wannabe Black girls battled for the title of “most ghetto white girl.”

Bhad Bhabie threw some punches at Woah Vicky today! 😳👊👀 @BhadBhabie @imwoahvickyy pic.twitter.com/9whpUdgTrJ — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 16, 2018

She might need a boost in her popularity right now and because her audience is also filled with fans of color, she knows where to go and what to do when she needs to feel the love or stir stuff up.

Stay tuned on whether or not Vicky gets her rich, Black athlete.