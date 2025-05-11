‘He’s Much More Humble’: Shedeur Sanders Thanks President Donald Trump Among Others For Outpouring Of Support

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is off to a solid start at Browns rookie minicamp. During the first two days of camp the strong-armed gunslinger displayed the pinpoint accuracy and touch that helped make him a star at Colorado. While fellow rookie and former Oregon Ducks standout Dillon Gabriel received the first snaps under center it was Sanders who shined.



Since his arrival on the shores of Lake Erie Sanders has been the main attraction in and around the city. In many ways Friday and Saturday were the two most interesting days in Cleveland since LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA title, which is still the city’s lone title since 1964. As Sanders continues to prove his worth to the powers that be, the hope is he can one day lead the franchise to a place it’s never been, the Super Bowl.

Reporter: “Why do you think you’re immensely popular?”



Shedeur Sanders: “Why do you think?”



Reporter: “Cause you’re likable.”



Sanders Thanks The POTUS

Following his shocking draft slide which saw him go from sure fire first-round pick to the fifth-round and 144th overall selection, Sanders is eager to show all the teams who passed on him repeatedly that they made a mistake. Speaking with the media after Saturday’s minicamp practice and asked how he felt about the president’s backing during his draft slide, Sanders made sure to thank President Donald Trump and others for their overwhelming support in his time of need.



“I was truly thankful for it, including him, there were a lot of fans, people in barber shops, a lot of hairstylists, there a lot of fans you know, of me and of my craft and of my family, that was there for support. I was just thankful that I have that foundation of people that we can all come together as one.”

President Trump Expresses Outrage Over Shedeur Draft Drop



Those comments were in response to Trump’s April 25 post on Truth Social blasting teams and owners for not drafting him earlier.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

Sanders Will Wear No.12

For the first time in his football life, Shedeur isn’t wearing No. 2 when he steps on the gridiron. That number was given to teammate DeAndre Carter, and because Sanders wasn’t drafted in the first round, costing him over $40 million in salary, he’s not gonna attempt to purchase the number from Carter.

“Nah, I’m not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain’t that high right now,” Sanders said.

The number 12 also has some sentimental value for the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner. It’s also his mentor Tom Brady’s number. Brady just happens to be the greatest quarterback to play the game, and he was drafted one round after where Shedeur was taken.

Speaks volumes for the at-times brash and always flashy youngest son of Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. If you got nothing else from him at Browns minicamp, one thing has stood out about him, and that’s that he’s much more humble.

And, for his sake, that will go a long way with team brass going forward.