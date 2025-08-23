“There’s A Difference Between Boys And Men” | Ciara Expresses A Special Respect For Husband Russell Wilson That She Never Had For Rapper Future

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson is prepping for his first season in the Big Apple with the New York Giants. The Super Bowl winner still has a nice deep ball. Off the field, Wilson is a model of consistency as it pertains to being a husband, father and stepfather to wife Ciara’s son lil Future whom she conceived in a relationship with Atlanta-based rapper Future.

Russell Wilson Unfazed By Future

Ever since Wilson and the “Goodies” songstress began dating in March 2015 when lil Future was just 10-months-old, the former Seattle Seahawks legend has played the role of stepdad. In fact, he’s been so good and locked in, that it at times rubbed the aforementioned Future the wrong way. Despite the “Mask Off” rapper’s comments and indirect shots fired at Wilson, the gridiron legend has never seemed bothered.

Ciara reacts to criticism New York Giants QB Russell Wilson received after becoming stepfather to Atlanta legend Future’s son



“There’s a difference between boys and men. To me, men love a certain way….I feel blessed when I look at my husband, that standard is top tier.” pic.twitter.com/rcLsOrVzps — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) August 22, 2025

Ciara Praises Russell Wilson’s Efforts As Father

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the “How We Roll” singer praised her husband’s love and efforts while taking a subtle jab at her ex-Future.

“There’s a difference between boys and men. To me, men love a certain way….I feel blessed when I look at my husband, that standard is top tier.”

Ciara’s comments seemed to surprise the show host(s) Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious, not so much her praise for Wilson, but more so the shot at her ex.

Ciara and the family supporting Russell Wilson at the @Giants preseason game.



🎥: shortsweetent pic.twitter.com/L4otTCY1S0 — Ciara Squad (@CiaraSquad_) August 22, 2025

In the aftermath of the interview, fans took to social media to chime in and express their feelings.

“Russ handled his business,” one fan said. “Bless their Union. Thats a real dude,” another fan quipped. Ⓜ️an = Meets all needs 🅱️oy = Burden on you,” mentioned another fan. “Classy response setting the bar high for what love and leadership should look like,” another fan spewed.

Wilson Spoke Of Being Stepfather In 2024

During an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast in 2024, Wilson expounded on the moment he first met his now 11-year-old stepson.

“When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future — he’s nine months at the time or whatever — he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility,” Wilson said. “I remember leaving that night… and God said, saying to me, ‘Raising this child it’s going to be your responsibility.”

Channing Crowder Says Russell Wilson Is A Simp

Wilson has dealt with backlash from some former players, such as podcaster Channing Crowder, who claimed that Wilson is the kind of man that Ciara “settled” for after failed relationships with star rappers Bow Wow and Future. He’s called Wilson corny in comparison to the flamboyant rap legend, claiming he doesn’t care how good of a father or man Wilson is, “he’s lame.”