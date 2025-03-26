The OG Quarterback Battle The Big Apple Needed: Russell Wilson vs. Jameis Winston To Lead NY Giants

Since the retirement of franchise stalwart and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, things at the quarterback position for the New York Giants haven’t been good. After 16 years of consistent quarterback play, which ended following the 2019 season, the Giants have started eight different signal-callers, most notably 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones, a former Duke standout the team released in November.



In totality, the team has gone 33-51 in that timeframe, with one playoff appearance and one playoff win. A huge reason for the team’s lack of success can be directly correlated to the at times abysmal play at the game’s most important position. In 2024 the team started the trio of the aforementioned Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. They combined to throw just 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. As a result, the team finished 3-14 and once again missed the postseason.

New York Giants Sign Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson

In an effort to shore up the play at quarterback, the team signed former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, the man who once threw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. Not finished, GM Joe Schoen, whose job hangs in the balance after he inexplicably let generational running back Saquon Barkley leave as a free agent after the 2023 season — only to see him sign with NFC East foe Philadelphia and win the Super Bowl — also signed former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson as well.

Wilson took to X to post a picture of MetLife Stadium with this caption:

“Been here before… can’t wait to do it again.”

Wilson is referring to the greatest moment in his likely Hall of Fame career, when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a 43-8 win over the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48 in what will now be his home stadium.

The Giants got two quarterbacks for $14.5 million guaranteed, with Wilson making $10.5 million and Winston $4 million. The only issue is both are past their prime even if they may be better than the guys they’re replacing. If you’re star wideout Malik Nabers and you look around and see what other teams around the league have at QB you can’t be happy.

Wilson Will Start, Winston Will Be Backup

In his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson went 6-6 as a starter but faltered after a blistering start. He went 6-1 in his first seven starts averaging 254 yards passing per game with 13 touchdowns and just five interceptions. In his last five starts the Steelers went 0-5 and his numbers declined drastically to 194 yards per game, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating also plummeted from 104 to 89.

Wilson is set to become the first Black quarterback to start a season opener for the Giants.

Giants Will Still Draft QB

Wilson and Winston still have good moments, but neither is a long-term solution for a team competing in an NFC East which features reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, reigning NFL Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and veteran Dak Prescott.

The attempt to trade for Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, and then settling for Wilson and Winston is proof that they want to compete while also straddling a rebuild. Owner John Mara has made it abundantly clear that finding a quarterback of the future was the goal, and that hasn’t changed despite these two non-meter-moving acquisitions.