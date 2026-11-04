‘Let Russ Cook’ Just Became a Job Title: Legendary N.C. State Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Phillip Rivers Interview for Program’s Vacant Head Coaching Position

Former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson recently interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at his alma mater, NC State. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Wilson interviewed for the job on Tuesday, Nov. 3, following the firing of head coach Dave Doeren.

Although Wilson has no prior coaching experience, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has already begun a new chapter in football, joining CBS Sports as an analyst after announcing his retirement from the NFL in June.

Former North Carolina State quarterbacks and NFL stars Russell Wilson (R) and Phillip Rivers (L) are both interviewing for the vacant Wolfpack HC opening. (Getty Images)

Wilson isn’t the only Wolfpack legend being linked to the position. Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers is also emerging as a prominent candidate for the opening in Raleigh.

The Case for Wilson as Wolfpack Head Coach

Wilson could bring significant name recognition and fundraising potential to NC State, but his lack of coaching experience would make him an unconventional candidate.

His alumni ties and star power could appeal to boosters and supporters as the Wolfpack look for stability and leadership. The one-time Super Bowl champion played three seasons at NC State (2008–2010), throwing for 8,545 yards and 76 touchdowns before transferring to Wisconsin. His Super Bowl pedigree and high profile could also help the program attract NIL (name, image and likeness) support, strengthen its recruiting efforts and generate renewed interest in the football program.

The Hurdles and Risks

Wilson has no coaching experience. Transitioning from a television studio to a college head coaching position would present a steep learning curve. The job requires building an entire coaching staff, overseeing day-to-day program operations and navigating the complexities of modern roster management and the transfer portal.

The competition for the position is another obstacle. Wilson faces other candidates, including Rivers, who brings high school coaching experience to the table.

Fans Wanna See Russ Cook

News of Wilson’s potential move from “The NFL Today” studio to the sidelines quickly sparked reactions across social media, with fans putting their own spin on the famous “Let Russ Cook” slogan.

“Russ went from let Russ cook to interviewing for the whole kitchen,” a fan said.

“Russell Wilson interviewed for the NC State job, and somewhere in Raleigh a booster is already asking if ‘Let’s Ride’ can go on the stadium,” another fan said.

“Let Russ cook just became a job title,” another fan said.

“Let Russ cook… as a head coach. I’d watch every press conference,” a fan mentioned.

“Russell Wilson coaching where he played would be a heck of a story. Running a whole program is a big jump from the QB room, but the Wolfpack would have every recruit’s attention fast,” a fan commented.

“Should we ask Mike Glennon while we’re at it?,” another fan joked.

“Wilson vs. Rivers for the NC State job: one brings a Super Bowl ring, the other brings a minivan full of future recruits,” a fan said.

“Gonna have the whole team doing high-knees on the plane,” someone else replied.

Maybe we’ll see “Russ Cook” as the sideline boss, trading ‘Let’s Ride’ for ‘Go Pack Go’ — the Wolfpack version.