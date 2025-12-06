“It Is None Of Your Business” | Russell Wilson’s Mom Calls Out His Former Teammate Trevone Boykin For “Weird” Comments Over 2016 Thanksgiving Dinner

In many ways the writing is on the wall and signaling the end of Russell Wilson’s career. The future Hall of Famer will probably hang up his cleats after this season.

Off the field Wilson is married to singer and dancer Ciara, and the lovely couple has four children. So in retrospect it’s safe to say Wilson won at life. In 2016 as he and the “Goodies” songstress celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple, the former Wisconsin Badgers and N.C. State Wolfpack star invited former teammate Trevone Boykin to his home for the holidays. Boykin recently went on his “House of Playmakers” podcast, and told listeners that he thought it was weird that none of Wilson’s family was in attendance.



Boykin’s Clout Attempt Has Mama Wilson Talking: Fans Support Her Response

After being called “weird” by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco on their “Nightcap” podcast for his comments about something that happened nine years ago, Boykin is now being checked by Wilson’s mom Tammy.



In a Facebook post Wilson’s mom decided to clarify some things that have gotten blown out of proportion since the clip aired. Tammy also had plenty of support from fans.



“Shoutout to Russell Wilson’s mom, she is tired of these insecure, sassy cornballs coming for her son,” one fan captioned over a repost of RW’s mom’s response to Boykin.



“First of all, let me say that I don’t owe anyone an explanation about my family’s whereabouts or decisions. But since some folks seem so invested in our business, I’ll set the record straight with grace. The Thanksgiving Trevone Boykin is referring to was back in 2016. At that exact time, Stanford Women’s Basketball—where my daughter Anna was a freshman—was participating in a in holiday tournament in Florida. The entire family, including me, Russell’s brother Harrison, and others, flew down to support her. We were there cheering her on, not at anyone’s ‘crib’ in Seattle or elsewhere. Family priorities come first, and that’s what we do—we show up for each other. Russell has always had our unwavering support, from his Little League days to the NFL. We’ve been to countless games, practices, and milestones. No one ‘wasn’t there’—we were exactly where we needed to be. And to those speculating about flights, hotels, or how we get around: We have our own money. We’ve built our lives through hard work, education, and faith. My late husband, Harrison, was a trailblazer, and his father, Dr. Harrison B. Wilson Jr., served as president of Norfolk State University for 22 years. Legacy matters, but so does minding your own. To Trevone and anyone else: I wish you well. Focus on your journey—it’s a tough league. But please, leave our family out of your stories. God bless. With love and peace, Tammy T. Wilson (and we got our own money).”

Wilson’s message wasn’t just for Boykin, but also guys like “The Pivot” podcast co-host Channing Crowder, who’s called Wilson a square, cornball and other names on many different occasions.

Unc and Ocho aren’t feeling Trevone Boykin’s comments. Russ opens his doors to you for the holidays and you go on a podcast calling it “weird”?@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/89tRq3fOeH — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) November 30, 2025

Fans all over social media had plenty to say when Boykin made the initial comments, and it’s no different following Wilson’s mom’s clapback.

“Yea man that need for social media fame has turned so many young dudes to little gossipy messy whores,” a fan said.

“What a fantastic response!,” another fan said.

“Tammy Wilson picked up her phone and realized she had tiiiiimmmme, hunny,” another fan quipped.

“THANK GOD Mama Wilson made time!! I am soooooooo tired of these azz clowns coming for Russell as if being a DECENT, RESPECTFUL, human being and apparent GREAT HUSBAND and FATHER is something not to aspire for!” another fan mentioned.

“The world needs more Russell Wilson’s we got way to many Future’s!” another fan said.

Is This Wilson’s Swan Song?

With Wilson signing just a one-year, $10 million deal with the Giants, he will hit free agency at season’s end. While Wilson has stated on numerous occasions that he’d like to continue playing, those opportunities will likely be very limited. At best he’d be lucky to land a backup spot on a team for 2026 and beyond if he so chooses to continue to play.

The one-time Super Bowl champion might find a career in broadcasting, which is what he’ll be doing on the Giants’ bye week. Wilson is slated to be the guest analyst on CBS “NFL Today” coverage on Sunday.

If he does well it could be an audition.