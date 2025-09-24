‘Brian Daboll Knows He’s Outta Here..Chargers Will Destroy That Kid!’: Fans Accuse NY Giants Head Coach Of Recklessly Using Rookie QB Jaxson Dart In Desperate Attempt To Save Job 

The New York Giants are hoping for a miracle. A spark that will miraculously make everyone in the organization play better, look better and feel better.

Just two weeks ago, veteran Russell Wilson was coming off a 450-yard passing performance, before laying an egg this past week in a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That might be the last time we see Wilson in a Giants uniform, because it’s panic mode time. Head coach Brian Daboll’s team is 0-3 and his job is on the line, as entering the season, upper management was expecting to see marked improvement in all aspects of the team if Daboll wanted any job security.

Coach Daboll confirms Jaxson Dart has been named the starting QB pic.twitter.com/cgR2Qs8Cvz — New York Giants (@Giants) September 24, 2025

Brian Daboll Takes Huge Risk, Announces Rookie Jaxson Dart As Starter On Sunday

The start to this season couldn’t be any worse and now, with the clock ticking, Daboll is throwing the 25th pick in the 2025 Draft out of Ole Miss into the fire with a debut start against the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

It’s definitely a tough sport for a rookie against a squad that is top 8 in overall offense and defense – and undefeated under second-year head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Richard Sherman Says Brian Daboll Had To Bench Russell Wilson, Start Rookie To Save His Job

NFL analyst Richard Sherman won a Super Bowl with Russell Wilson in Seattle and he discussed the QB change with Pittsburgh Steelers player Darius Slay on his podcast. Sherman admitted that this is a panic move for the Giants, but a necessary one for a head coach on the hot seat.

“Daboll, you’re coaching for your job right now. You sit him too long, you won’t ever get a chance to see him play,” Sherman said. “You’ll watch somebody else coach him. You have to make the move sooner or later. This is a tough matchup, the Chargers are a good team… but they feel like the kid can be prepared.”

Social Media Reacts To Jaxson Dart Starting, Benching Of Russell Wilson

Not every NFL fan was pleased to hear about Dart’s big moment.

“Rushing into dart is wild. Should’ve stayed with Russ or at least went to jameis for a few weeks. Dart is gonna be ran out of NY in 2 years and your fans will be chanting for arch in 2027,” said one unhappy fan.

“Thrown right into the teeth of the toughest schedule. Daboll knows he’s outta here. Hes just playing the one last card hes got,” said one fan, suggesting that Daboll is sacrificing Dart’s career to save his own.

“Daboll buying another year,” commented on netizen on X. “In the meantime, he may ruin a young career before it even starts. Daboll is an incompetent head coach. The chargers will destroy this kid!

Jaxson Dart Has Tough Schedule Ahead: Pressure’s On As Daniel Jones Shines With Colts

Dart has a tough schedule coming up after the undefeated Chargers. He’ll get a quick breather against the New Orleans Saints before a tough stretch of games that includes the Philadelphia Eagles twice in three weeks, with the Denver Broncos in between. Those series of games will show everybody what Jaxson Dart is made of.

Jaxson Dart has the pressure of the entire organization on his shoulder. If he can’t get the job done, there will most likely be an entire cleaning of the house. The Giants haven’t reached a Super Bowl in a quarter century and the team has been average to terrible for years. The Giants have made the playoffs just twice since winning the Super Bowl with Eli Manning in 2011.

Giants Need Jaxson Dart To Develop Quickly Like Eli Manning

Not only are the Giants losing games, but with Daniel Jones’ immediate success in Indianapolis, the narrative changes from “Jones is a bust” to the “Giants don’t know how to develop quarterbacks.”

Speaking of Manning, he was thrown into the fire seven games into his rookie season. Manning took over for Hall of Famer Kurt Warner who was actually performing well and had the Giants positioned for a playoff run with a winning record. The Giants jumped over hurdles to execute the draft day trade that swapped Manning and quarterback Phillip Rivers and knew that they couldn’t keep Manning on the bench but so long. It was time to find out if he was the real deal. Over 57,000 passing yards, two Super Bowls and 366 passing TDs later, it was the best decision the organization ever made. Eli wasn’t only smart, consistent and lethal in big games, but he was durable, missing one game over the next 15 seasons.

The Giants are hoping that Dart is the next Eli Manning. His time is now. Maybe he shocks the world, and continues to do so.