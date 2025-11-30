“Maybe He’s Not Close To His Family” | Former NFL QB Trevone Boykin Opens Up On Strange Thanksgiving At Former Teammate Russell Wilson’s House

Thanksgiving 2025 has come and gone, and while most are still indulging in leftovers of turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, and sweet potato pie, former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Trevone Boykin is oddly taking a dig at Russell Wilson. During a recent podcast Boykin talked about his experience spending the holiday with former teammate Russell Wilson a few years back.

The former undrafted signal caller who spent the 2016 season with the Seattle Seahawks recently opened up on the time Wilson invited him to Thanksgiving dinner, and, according to Boykin, the entire experience was strange for a myriad of reasons.

Boykin, in an episode of his “House of Playmakers” podcast, explained to his co-host and former TCU teammates Paul Dawson and Devonte Fields that it was rather peculiar to see hardly anyone at Wilson’s mansion, and where he comes from that just isn’t the norm during or around the holidays.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former NFL QB Trevone Boykin says Thanksgiving at Russell Wilson’s mansion felt “WEIRD” because none of his family was around for the holidays.



😳😳😳pic.twitter.com/beEwM70xQE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 30, 2025

Boykin Said Wilson’s Mom Wasn’t Even There

“I went to his [Wilson’s] house for Thanksgiving. The weirdest feeling. Like, he catered. … I come from a traditional country-ass Black family doing that. If I got as much money as Russell Wilson, my whole family would talk about me so bad if I ain’t fly everybody out there for Thanksgiving — and I’m sponsored by an airline.” “Maybe, maybe he’s not close to his family,” Dawson said. “Maybe he not, but his mama wasn’t there. Sisters wasn’t there,” Boykin replied. “You know what I’m saying? Even though, like … still weird to me. I’m just still, even if you don’t fool with your family, like, it’s still weird to me on Thanksgiving. My family going to do the food. This is what we’re going to do. If you the one with the money we coming to yo’ house.”

To hear Boykin bring this up is extremely disrespectful when you consider Wilson invited him into his personal to celebrate the holidays. And here we are years later and Boykin for some reason feels the need to talk about it.

Happy 37th birthday, Russell Wilson!



His career stats:



• 14 seasons (205 games)

• 64.6% completion rate

• 46,966 passing yards

• 353 pass TDs – 114 INTs

• 99.3 passer rating

• 5,568 rushing yards, 31 TDs

• 40 game-winning drives

• 10x pro bowler, 1x all-pro

• 2020… pic.twitter.com/QQS82qfbPf — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 29, 2025

It didn’t take long for fans to chime in on Boykin’s comments, and most were of the negative variety.

“He’s about to get 0 invites to any and all family gatherings from now on. Nobody’s gonna want him around them now. I’m sure it was strictly his energy that made it weird,” a fan said.

“So he invites you to his crib for thxgvg and you go on a pod talking sh-t about him,” another fan said. “This probably the reason he don’t invite much ppl to his crib for thanksgiving. Circle bout to get smaller now,” another fan said. “This n-gga was at Russell house and not with his own family talking like this,” another fan mentioned. “Safe to say he’s not invited anymore,” said another fan. “This n-gga low-key hating for no reason. Like bruh, you didn’t have to go and he didn’t have to invite you,” mentioned another fan.

The fans are correct. What gives Boykin the right or audacity to talk about the man who invited him into his space to celebrate Thanksgiving because he obviously had nowhere else to go?

Wilson Turns 37

On Saturday the likely future Hall of Famer celebrated his 37th trip around the sun. Although things haven’t gone great on the field the last couple seasons in Denver, Pittsburgh and now New York, Wilson has still shown the leadership that shows his true professionalism. As he sits as the Giants third-string or emergency quarterback these days at least he has his beautiful wife Ciara, who pinned this message to him on his birthday.

