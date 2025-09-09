‘Russell Wilson Can’t Play Anymore’: NY Giants Fans Blast Rex Ryan For Suggesting The Franchise Throw Rookie Jaxson Dart To The Wolves

The New York Giants came into the season with a plan to start Russell Wilson and let first round pick Jaxson Dart sit for a minute and learn. Entering the season with Wilson and Jameis Winston, two quarterbacks who are in the twilight of excellent careers, it was clear that the Giants were ready to struggle again as they continue to rebuild.

Wilson couldn’t get the Giants into the endzone in their opening week loss to the Washington Commanders. The offensive line didn’t provide much protection and the Giants still lack weapons on offense.

Now, plenty of Giants fans and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan want Jaxson Dart to start after one game. Ryan went as far as to say that Wilson is washed and needs to hang them up.

"You gotta put [Jaxson Dart] in, because Russell Wilson can't play anymore."



“You got to put him in because Russell Wilson can’t play anymore,” Ryan said. “I don’t know what the hell you’re doing with him and look, there’s never an easy time everybody has good players. What are you afraid of. Is it going to be worse? Hell no. Put him out there. Let him go . Let him ride. I think the kids got talent. He outplayed Russell Wilson head and shoulders in the preseason. Put him in there. You’re gonna play a guy that can’t do it anymore.”

Some Giants fans took exception to Ryan’s comments and felt he was trying to rush Dart into a situation that would certainly be challenging for a rookie. After the disaster with former starter Daniel Jones, fans don’t want the Giants to rush a potential franchise QB into action without a strong supporting class.

“All these experts still can’t see it’s the O-line,” said one fan on Facebook.

“That kid can’t start until the O line figures out how to be a cohesive unit that can protect the QB,” added another.

“Rex Ryan doesn’t see that we have no offensive line,” quipped a third fan.

Some fans said Ryan’s suggestion to throw Dart into the fire is an example of why the 62-year-old is in the booth and not on the field leading a team.

“Yet another reason why Rex Ryan will never be a NFL HC again. The Giants averaged 3.2 yards per carry on the ground yesterday. In what universe does THAT improve by putting a rookie QB in there?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t commit to Wilson long-term after the 21-6 loss, but did say he is still the starter for next game.

“It’s an emotional game, it’s a tough game,” Daboll said. “In terms of making any of those decisions — really at any position or schematic changes — I’d like to do it with a clear head and watch the tape. That game doesn’t fall on Russell Wilson. We’ve got to do a better job collectively — coaching, playing — but Russ will be the starter.”

ESPN’s Marcus Spears Agrees With Rex Ryan

After Wilson’s inauspicious first start as Giants quarterback, ESPN football analyst Marcus Spears was also calling for Jaxson Dart to start, saying the Giants need a “jolt” in the locker room.

.@mspears96 believes the Giants should start Jaxson Dart ✍️



In addition to Dart being inexperienced, the Giants have a murderer’s row of opponents coming up in Dallas, Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers, who are riding high off a defeat of Patrick Mahomes’ team.

Throwing Dart into the fire against some of the NFL’s best teams with ferocious pass rushes and formidable defenses could spell disaster for the 25th overall pick out of Ole Miss. The fans get this, but Ryan doesn’t.