“Are We Shocked The Giants Made The Wrong Choice At QB”: Giants Fans Seemingly Regret Team Drafting Struggling Jaxson Dart Over Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants shocked everyone when they chose Ole Miss rookie Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The team doubled up in the opening round of the April event, after taking Penn Stare edge rusher and arguably the best player in the draft, Abdul Carter third overall pick of the first round. While the Carter pick was glorified, the Dart one has been questioned from the outset, and especially with former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders surprisingly still on the board.



Giants fans are regretting drafting Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders. (Getty Images)

The move is one that will definitely be scrutinized over and over after Sanders, whom many talking heads and analysts called the best quarterback prospect in the draft, slipped to the fifth round. For a Giants franchise that’s been trying to right ship at signal-caller since former two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning retired following the 2019 season, Dart and Sanders will forever be linked.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart "struggled" heavily at OTA's.



Now Giants fans are questioning why they didn't take QB Shedeur Sanders.



This mistake could hurt for YEARS. pic.twitter.com/BdsjJEeNid — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) June 13, 2025

Fans Aren’t Happy With Dart Following OTAs

As the Giants broke team OTAs and mandatory minicamp, many G-Men fans are already throwing in the towel on Dart, who reportedly struggled often. That’s in stark comparison to the aforementioned Sanders, who’s received nothing but praise for his play as a member of the Cleveland Browns during their OTAs and minicamp.

In fact, Sanders was so impressive the belief is the only reason he likely won’t begin the season as the starter is because they have former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco in the fold as a bridge. But, based on his performance throughout the offseason program, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see him play early on the shores of Lake Erie, and that just makes Giants fans even more furious as it pertains to Dart and they didn’t hold back in their comments via social media.

One user kept it simple, calling out the Giants.

“Are we shocked the Giants made the wing choice at QB.” “He’s just another Drew Lock. Good luck Daboll,” another fan replied. “My biggest pet peeve are those team executives who desire to be the smartest guy in the room so they reach for a weird prospect over the obvious choice,” spewed another fan. “Dart is a bust. He was mid in college and won’t get to a 2nd contract,” another fan chimed in.

It’s safe to say there are many Giants fans who are buying into the hype that Dart’s struggles will carry over to training camp and beyond.

"I like the way he plays. I like his competitive fire. I like his accuracy. I like his ability to push the ball down the field, his athletic ability to run with the football."



– Brian Daboll on Jaxson Dart pic.twitter.com/tIJJQzDuqk — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) April 25, 2025

Dart Might Be Third-String At Best

With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston both now in New York, it’s almost a given that Dart will be the third-string quarterback come Week 1. And there’s nothing wrong with that because he’s had the opportunity to pick the brain and learn behind two longtime vets in the aforementioned Wilson and Winston.

Sanders is in a much better position in Cleveland with only Flacco ahead of him because of experience. And that just doesn’t sit well with Giants fans who still can’t believe he fell right in the draft where they needed him to and then they chose Dart instead.