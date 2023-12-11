Joe Flacco Doing His Thing Again | He Will Lead Cleveland Browns To The Playoffs

Y’all must’ve forgot is what 38-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is saying after his second consecutive strong performance for the QB-needy Browns. With the Browns quarterback situation in flux following a season-ending shoulder injury to star quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 10, the savvy vet Flacco has stabilized the position after inconsistent play from backups Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the now-waived P.J. Walker.

Adding “Joe Cool” to one of the league’s best defenses gives the Browns the belief they likely didn’t have a couple weeks ago. But Flacco is a former Super Bowl MVP who knows what it takes to get to the mountaintop. In essence, this Browns team looks a lot like the Baltimore Ravens team that he led to a Super Bowl victory during the 2012 season: dominant defense, strong running game and now a competent and accurate passer who’s capable of keeping defenses honest with his big arm.

In Sunday’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Flacco was dynamite, passing for 311 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. That performance came on the heels of his 250-yard and two-touchdown performance in his first start in a road loss to the Los Angeles Rams.



WOW. Flacco to Bell for a 41-yard TD on 4th down



Flacco Named Starter For Remainder Of Season

In the aftermath of Sunday’s huge home win, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wasted no time in giving the keys to his offense to the vet.

When asked if Flacco would be the guy going forward, Stefanski told reporters this in his postgame interview:

“Yes.”

“Joe’s been in big games,” Stefanski said. “So we feel comfortable with him leading the football team.”

Can you imagine how good it felt for Stefanski to say that with his $230 million signal-caller sidelined for the season. To not have to wonder who’s the starter from week to week has to feel good not only for Stefasnki, but also for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and his nasty defense, whose efforts now likely won’t be in vain.



Flacco Makes Browns Dangerous Football Team

In Sunday’s win Flacco became the team’s first 300-yard passer since Week 11 of last season, and that’s something they’re going to need going forward. Flacco is the fourth starting quarterback for the Browns this season, and in two outings he’s actually looked the best.

In his postgame interview Flacco mentioned he was just grateful for the opportunity.

“Obviously, it feels good when it looks like people have confidence in you.”

Not bad for a guy who was sitting at home after being the Jets third-string quarterback last season.

In his career Flacco boasts a very solid 10-5 playoff record.