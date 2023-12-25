Another Week And Another Virtuoso Performance By Joe Flacco | 38-Year-Old Former Super Bowl MVP Has Cleveland Browns On Cusp Of Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns have been led all season by a dominant defense that’s led by edge rusher and DPOY Myles Garrett.

That defense was good enough to lead the team to 7-4. That was only going to last so long, and with star quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season with a broken shoulder, head coach Kevin Stefanski had to find a QB that could make enough plays to keep opposing defenses honest.

Enter 38-year-old former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, who has been a godsend for a Browns team that looked dead in the water at the QB position once Watson was lost for the season.

The former Delaware Blue Hens standout has gone 3-1 in four starts and seemingly unlocked the Browns’ downfield passing game and star receiver Amari Cooper, who went for a career-high 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s huge 36-22 road win over the Houston Texans.

That win makes Thursday’s home game against the hapless New York Jets an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth for the Browns.



Flacco Saves Browns Season

When Browns GM Andrew Berry made the call to Flacco’s agent late last month, it looked like a move of desperation. Flacco’s play has completely shattered any thoughts that it was a move of desperation. In fact, he’s been so good, the team wouldn’t mind having him back next season as Watson’s backup.

Following Sunday’s win, Flacco told reporters:

“Every week I come up here, and then I get on the phone afterward with my family and it’s, Man that was a big win. Every week seems to be like, Man, we needed that.” “We’re playing well and we’re getting ’em,” Flacco added. “That’s December football, and January and February. They’re all must wins. They all have a ton of importance. Our guys have done a great job so far the last few weeks of keeping that mindset.”



Flacco’s Strengths Blend Perfectly With Browns Offense

Throughout his career, Flacco’s strengths were always his size (6 feet 6 and 240 pounds), elite arm strength, and his ability in the play action game. Those three things make Flacco a seamless fit for Stefanski’s offense, which is predicated on a strong running game and the QBs ability to make big plays in the passing game off of play action, which is what Flacco, and the aforementioned Cooper did on Sunday.

That formula, along with a defense that’s been great all season suddenly makes the Browns Super Bowl contenders, and a team capable of winning anywhere in the AFC come playoff time.

All that’s been made possible by a 38-year-old who was out of football until late November, and now has the city of “Believeland” thinking this may be their year.