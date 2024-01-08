Browns QB Joe Flacco Sees 400 Percent Jersey Sales Increase | Comeback Player Of The Year

Thirty-eight-year-old Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was sitting on his couch just about all season. That’s when an injury to Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson allowed the former Super Bowl MVP to return to the field. After not having one workout for a team all season, Flacco was added to the Browns practice squad as insurance. Not long after that the former Baltimore Ravens star was then upgraded to the Browns’ active roster.

Flacco’s rebirth has not only elevated the Browns to a playoff spot, it has also boosted his profile with the team’s faithful fans. Per a report from TMZ Sports, Flacco’s jersey sales has increased 400 percent. That’s remarkable and shows how quickly a few wins can change things for a player. It looked as if the former Delaware Blue Hens star’s time as a quarterback was up following his stint with the Jets the last two seasons, and then this.

Joe Flacco Jersey Sales Up 400% Amid Browns' Improbable Win Streak | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/PPTEKxAlA6 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 6, 2024



Flacco Should Win Comeback Player Of The Year

As of Sunday Flacco isn’t the favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year, he trails Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. But, if there’s a silver lining in Flacco’s favor it’s the fact that he’s actually played, versus Hamlin, who’s been inactive just about the entire season. As courageous as the Damar Hamlin story, he hasn’t been on the field. As for Flacco he’s gone (4-1) in five starts with 1,616 yards and 13 touchdown passes.

In Flacco’s five starts the Browns have averaged 28.6 points which is a full touchdown more than the 21.7 points they averaged in the 11 games the team played prior to him joining the roster.

If some of the past winners (Alex Smith 2020, Joe Burrow 2021, and Geno Smith 2022), are any indication, Flacco has a great shot at winning the award. Especially as in Smith’s case he played just six games, going 5-1 and leading the Washington Commanders to the playoffs. Sounds a lot like what Flacco did.

Our guy @JoeFlacco is up for Air Player of the Week for the fourth time in four weeks!



vote now ➡️ https://t.co/xGuXyOA6cd pic.twitter.com/Z1IGcmPe1l — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 1, 2024



Browns Believe Flacco Can Lead Team To Super Bowl

The relationships between the Browns and Flacco has been beneficial for both sides. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media this on Saturday. With a defense that’s Super Bowl-ready, adding Flacco gave the Browns offense and team a real shot in the arm and belief that they can win the Super Bowl.

“Joe has been there, done that,” Stefanski told reporters. “I mean, he’s been to the Super Bowl, won the Super Bowl. He’s been in those big moments. So, I think he carries that with him. He doesn’t tell anybody that. I mean, the players know that. But in these games, when you’re in the huddle and you have a guy that you trust in those moments, I think it resonates with the offense, certainly, and probably with the team as well.”

That type of experience and leadership are things you just can’t measure, and Stefanski and his team are excited to have Flacco on their side.

They begin their quest next week in a road wildcard matchup versus the Houston Texans.