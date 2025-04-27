‘The Worst Thing He Could Say Was NO!!’: Rookie Abdul Carter Has Bold Response To Lawrence Taylor Denying His Request To Wear Retired No. 56

The New York Giants had a pretty good draft. The team took Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, pairing him with current edge rushers Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux to form on paper one of the best pass rush trios in the league. The team then traded back in the first round to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, a spot many believed they’d take Shedeur Sander in if available, which he was.

In Carter, the Giants are getting a talent believed by many to be the second-best prospect in the draft behind new Jacksonville Jaguars do-it-all playmaker Travis Hunter, who was taken one pick before Carter. Without hesitation, Carter is the best edge rusher in a draft that features some really good ones. After being chosen, Carter’s hope to wear the iconic and retired No. 56 worn by the legendary New York Giants great Lawrence Taylor was quickly shut down.

Lawrence Taylor gives his reason for saying no to the Giants on unretiring his number for Abdul Carter, who asked to wear it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z3andV5o6w — theScore (@theScore) April 26, 2025

LT Says Naw Young Fella Make Your Own Mark

Carter’s plan to wear No. 56 came to light during an interview with Bleacher Report following being drafted. But LT, who’s arguably the game’s greatest defensive player ever, ended those hopes pretty quickly but with class.

In a phone conversation arranged by Taylor’s agent and Carter’s agent, Taylor expounded on how he wanted Carter to make his own mark and don’t look to imitate him.

“He has to be the player that he is,” Taylor told ESPN in a phone conversation. “He can’t be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows. But he has to make his mark. It’s up to him.”

Taylor added: “And I’m hoping that he’s not thinking that, ‘Oh, I got shot down by LT.’ No, it isn’t like that, man. It’s, ‘Hey, I’m with you!’ I mean, I’m the guy that it takes two. I’m going to be two steps behind you and make sure you don’t fall.”

“I know he would love to wear that number, but hey, I think it’s retired. Get another number, I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous,” he added. “But Taylor made it clear that there was no ill intent. The request was not meant in any derogatory manner.”

Lawrence Taylor on Abdul Carter wearing the No. 56 via @NYPost_Serby



“Get another number, I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous.” pic.twitter.com/Tgwk4QGhsN — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) April 26, 2025

Carter Takes It All In Stride

With Taylor saying no, and the No. 11 jersey that Carter wore at Penn State also being retired it looks like the elite pass rusher is gonna have to find a new number to sport in Giants colors. But, as he’s done throughout his entire football life, Carter is taking it all in stride and using it as fuel.

“The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don’t change, LT is the [GOAT] nothing but respect… This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it,” Carter said in a post on X.

Carter Didn’t Get Cam Ward Treatment

While Carter was unsuccessful in his attempt to wear Taylor’s number that’s now been retired since 1994, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward can tell a different story as pertains to him wearing a franchise legend’s retired number.



During Ward’s introductory presser on Friday, Titans/Oilers franchise stalwart and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon presented Ward his No. 1 jersey that’s been retired since 2006.