‘I’ll Let Him Have It In A Second’ | Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor Don’t Embrace New Giants The Same

As the New York Giants rookies prepare to head rookie minicamp next weekend (May 9-11), all eyes will be on No. 3 overall pick and star edge rusher Abdul Carter and surprise first-round pick quarterback Jaxson Dart. And, while how much they grasp of the team’s playbook and schemes will be on full display, there’s a bigger story that’s manifested with these two already.

One week after franchise and NFL legend Lawrence Taylor shut down Carter’s request to wear his iconic No. 56 jersey, quarterback Phil Simms, who also has his jersey retired, is singing a different tune. Simms, who helped lead the G-Men to two Super Bowl victories isn’t opposed to the aforementioned Carter or Dart wearing his iconic No. 11 jersey. Recently speaking Simms was all for Dart wearing his jersey, under one condition.

Simms Down With Jersey Being Unretired

“I told some of my friends and people around me, ‘I’ll let him have it in a second.’ I said ‘Can you just help it a little and make it better?’” Simms said when asked if he’d allow Dart to wear the number. “I think it would be a lot of fun. It wouldn’t bother me.

“First off, I don’t think Abdul Carter is going to ask for it,” he continued. “But if he would’ve, it was up to me, I probably would give it to him.”

The former Morehead State standout then joked about how his agent strongly urged him to not let Dart or even Carter wear the jersey.

Phil Simms Family Says NO!

Not long after hearing Simms say he wouldn’t be opposed to either of the picks wearing his jersey, Carter took to social media to say this:

“It would be an HONOR.”

But that was hope was short-lived as Simms told New York Daily News writer Gary Myers “outvoted by his family” in consideration of permitting Carter to wear his number.

Carter wore No. 11 at Penn State just like his good friend and current Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.