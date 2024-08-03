“And Justin Fields Will Lead The Steelers To The Playoffs” | Ryan Clark Is Already Predicting Russell Wilson’s Downfall In Pittsburgh

Ryan Clark gave a bold prediction for the upcoming NFL season. Justin Fields is undoubtedly loving it. Russell Wilson is probably wondering why he’s being dismissed before ever taking the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have what many call a good problem on their hands. After three ugly seasons of below-average quarterback play since the retirement of franchise stalwart Ben Roethlisberger, the team went out and made two very shrewd moves to this offseason to fix that problem.

First the team signed former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson when he was cut by the Broncos.

Feeling that wasn’t enough the team then traded for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after the team made the decision to draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick this year.

The moves give the Steelers options, and on paper makes them a much better team. In an effort to quell any QB controversy longtime head coach Mike Tomlin let it be known that Wilson would be the starter barring any unforeseen circumstances. In week 1 of training camp that unforeseen circumstance seemingly reared its head as Wilson missed time with an injured calf.

Fields Steps Up In Wilson’s Absence In Practice

With Wilson sidelined for a few practices, Fields took advantage of the opportunity leading the offense, and for the most part he looked crisp, accurate and decisive. His play was so good that ESPN analyst Clark, a former Steelers player, even went out on a limb in his three bold predictions for the 2024 NFL season.

During a segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Clark included the Houston Texans making the AFC Championship, Washington Commanders rookie and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels having a C.J. Stroud-like rookie season and Fields beating out Wilson for the Steelers’ starting quarterback job and leading them into the playoffs.

Ryan Clark Says Justin Fields Will Lead Pittsburgh To Playoffs

“And Justin Fields is going to lead the Steelers to the playoffs,” Clark said. “That’s right. That means first he has to become the starter — which he is. And then when he becomes the starter, he has to get into the playoffs — which he will. Mike Tomlin always fields a competitive team. Now he’s going to have a dynamic playmaker at quarterback, and they will be in the playoffs.”

Bold take from Clark, but even colleague Adam Schefter made light of what Fields showed Steelers coaches during Wilson’s absence.

“I think Russell Wilson remains in the pole position, but I also think that Justin Fields has opened some eyes and they see the type of offense they could have.” And last but not least, Clark sided with Fields leading the way for the Steelers over Wilson.

Mike Tomlin and Ryan Clark are two peas in a pod. Where there is smoke, there is fire. Ryan Clark stated that Justin Fields will lead Steelers to the playoffs and I believe that is a strong possibility. But I must say this. Tomlin, Smith, and Russ have all taken Fields under… https://t.co/8RVjWh5kfJ pic.twitter.com/QmJZoeukl2 — Black Ditka (@LostHebrew_Dre) August 3, 2024

Who’s The Better Fit For Arthur Smith’s Scheme? Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields

When you compare and contrast Wilson and Fields as pertains to the run-heavy zone stretch offense that utilizes the play action pass heavily, Wilson is the better fit for the team in the short term. He’s a better passer in the short-to-intermediate, and he’s still a very adept deep ball passer.

But what he doesn’t bring anymore is the dynamic playmaking that Fields brings with his arm and legs. If a first-year offensive coordinator wants to get the most out of his backs from a rushing standpoint, then having Fields as another guy who can tote the mail as well as beat defenses deep with his arm, takes the Steelers to new heights. That’s exactly what Clark is banking on, and he just may be correct.

Don’t be surprised if the Steelers are playing into the second weekend of the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, but Fields has never actually played with a chance to win every Sunday, so we will see if he can handle the weight when his number is called.