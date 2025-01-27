‘He Has Easiest QB Job In Entire NFL’: Fans Viciously Blast RG3 For Calling Jalen Hurts Best NFC Quarterback, Ryan Clark Can’t Understand Venom

Even before Patrick Mahomes stayed true to his bend but don’t break mantra and made the right plays leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had already put up 55 points in a demolition of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Robert Griffin III Calls Jalen Hurts Best QB In NFC: Fans On X Disagree

Outside of Philly, where Hurts has led the team to the Super Bowl for the second time since 2023, the banter was still negative toward Hurts, who just posted 246 yards passing, a throwing TD and three rushing TDs, which tied for the most by a QB in a playoff game in NFL history.



Outside of Philly, where Jalen Hurts has led the team to the Super Bowl for the second time since 2023, the banter was still negative toward Hurts, especially after RG3 called him the best QB in the NFC. (Photo: Getty Images)

The vitriol towards Hurts was still evident, especially when former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III — who had been bandwagon boasting on rookie Jayden Daniels all season — posted a pro-Hurts message on X.

“Jalen Hurts proved he is the best QB in the NFC. Only stat that matters is wins.”

Said one fan on X: “Lol, absolutely not. Top 5 in the NFC.

“Stafford, Jayden, Brock, Jayden, Goff”

Another fan didn’t have Hurts in his top 5, saying “dude come on. you know that ain’t true. you put Jayden (Daniels) on the eagles they don’t lose a game. I’m taking Jayden, Baker, Stafford, even Purdy and Goff over Hurts.”

“He has the easiest qb job in the entire nfl,” said one X fan in an attempt to diminish Hurts’ impact on the win. “Defense hands him turnovers and stops when it matters. Top 3 oline. Best RB in the game. The #1 WR duo in the league. Brock purdy would win the Super Bowl with this team.”

The laughter towards RG3’s post kept coming. “Lmao Jayden clears him already and it’s not even close. But yes they won today. Well see about the next 10 years,” said another fan.

Added another on X: “Yeah, no, it is not hard to play behind a great line. See Sam Darnold.”

Many fans were focused on crediting Saquon Barkley with Hurts’ success.

“Not hard when play one your running back goes 70 for a TD,” said one Hurts hater on X.

Even when Hurts got compliments, they were followed by disses.

“Jalen did enough,” said one netizen, “But he would blow with the Commanders line and weapons.”

Jalen Hurts Still Has Plenty Of Non-Believers: Ryan Clark Defends Hurts

There were a few pro-Hurts responses, but most of the fans weren’t ready to give Hurts more props than they feel he deserves. Fans are still not convinced that Hurts is the reason why the Eagles are winning. The play is always to degrade his wins by boosting the guys around him, which is unfair if you’re using RG3’s philosophy that winning the most games makes you the best quarterback.

In theory that should be true, and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark addressed that on ESPN’s “Get Up” morning show on Monday.

“When I look at Jalen Hurts, it’s like we almost don’t remember that this man finished second in MVP voting. That he was a drive away from beating Patrick Mahomes,” Clark cited. “The only player to account for four TDs and lose in a Super Bowl is Jalen Hurts. And I never figured out why somebody got criticized for winning football games in the way that you’re supposed to win football games.”

Jalen Hurts Went Crazy In Super Bowl LVII Loss To Patrick Mahomes

Hurts had one of the best games of his career in that Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, completing 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with a touchdown and a 103.4 passer rating. He also added 15 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first quarterback to rush for three scores in a Super Bowl.

Hurts is the first player in NFL history with 300 pass yards, 70 rush yards, and three rushing touchdowns in a game.

Patrick Mahomes surely remembers that day and feels fortunate to have come out on top. Mahomes had the highest praise for Hurts.

“If there was any doubters left? There shouldn’t be now,” Mahomes said after the Chiefs’ victory. “The way he stepped up on this stage, ran and threw the ball and did whatever his team needed to win, that was a special performance. I don’t want it to get lost in the loss that they have.” Ryan Clark Says Jalen Hurts Disrespect Is All About Perception

Added Clark in his defense of Hurts:

“It’s all about the perception of a person because Josh Allen threw for 126 yards last week and they beat the Baltimore Ravens and all we did was come in here and rave about how he doesn’t turn the football over anymore,” Clark added. “He’s changed the way he’s played. Look at this team winning with the run game. Well, that’s what the Philadelphia Eagles are doing. Jalen Hurts is pretty damn good. Jalen Hurts went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes.”

After all of the criticism and the brief turmoil during the season, the Eagles and Hurts have weathered the storm, avoided the collapse that they had last season and rode the legs of Saquon Barkley back to a revenge game against the Chiefs.

Hurts threw for 304 yards in his last Super Bowl appearance and lost. This time around he has the more balanced team and the advantage in offensive weaponry, to go along with the No. 1 defense in football.

That’s a recipe for success, regardless of the optics. The name of the game is win. Not lose pretty.