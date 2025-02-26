“Shut Up … and Bow Your Neck!”: Ryan Clark Heated At Green Bay Packers For Pulling A Drake and Trying To Get Jalen Hurts $255M “Tush Push” Banned By NFL

NFL teams have taken a page out of the hip-hop book of superstar rapper Drake, whose lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar became embroiled in legislation and threats that the Grammy-winning artist would be sued if he repeated aspects of his hit song, “Not Like Us.” A song that exploded viral and built its legend off disparaging remarks about Drake which some feel crossed the line.

Instead of keeping it rap, once Drake realized that he not only lost the battle but it was seriously damaging his legendary career and run in the game, Drake disgusted everyone and totally went against the spirit of the game by filing a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing his own label of promoting Kendrick Lamar’s song, which contains false accusations that Drake is a pedophile.

Most prefer that Drake kept his comeback on wax and out of the courtrooms. Same way that ESPN’s Ryan Clark is livid at any NFL team that tries to get Jalen Hurts’ dominant “Tush Push” legislated out of the game because they can’t stop it

Just as Drake’s lawsuit was the complete opposite of what hip-hop is about, these emerging reports about an attempt to snatch the weapon from the Eagles’ arsenal is lame and dominance of that nature should be decided on the field, not penalized.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark torched any team reportedly sending a proposal to ban the controversial QB sneak used by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Clark, an old school Pittsburgh Steelers safety, lost his mind, following the initial report of an unnamed team asking the league to ban it, calling the move “dumb” and “soft.”

The “Tush Push” is nothing more than a quarterback sneak, but because of the success rate of Hurts on goal line situations and short yard scenarios, haters have made it the subject of debate the last several seasons.

What Is “Tush Push”?

The play features multiple Eagles players positioned behind Hurts to help thrust him forward after the ball is snapped. The only time it’s utilized is when the Eagles have a yard or less to go on third or fourth down; or if the team is at the goal line.

The Eagles are the only team with the weapons and quarterback to consistently make it happen. Copy cats have been mediocre in their attempts. Rather than accept their own inferiority, some have even labeled the play “unfair” and other teams have asked league officials to look into banning it.

MLB lowered the mound after Bob Gibson pitched his way into the record books with a 1.12 ERA in 1968, “The Year of the Pitcher.”

The dunk was banned in college basketball in 1967 due to the dominance of Lewis Alcindor, who later became, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The 7-footer was recognized as an indefensible force, who developed the sky hook before the slam was reinstated in 1976.

Green Bay Packers Outed As “Tush Push” Haters, Ryan Clark Reacts

On Monday, it was revealed by The Athletic’s Diana Russini that the Green Bay Packers, who faced the Eagles twice in both the regular season opener and the wild card round of the playoffs, are trying to get the league to ban the move.

“Also, too, how soft do you have to be?” Clark said on “NFL Live.” “‘Oh, we can’t stop it. Our defensive tackles aren’t tough enough. Our linebackers get hurt.’ Shut the hell up and bow your neck! Somebody get physical and stop the play! And as [Mina Kimes] says, though, it’s like everything else in sports. If you don’t have the personnel to do it, you actually don’t do it! Trust me, right? Whatever team Matthew Stafford plays for next year is not implementing the ‘tush push.’ Don’t even trip; don’t even worry about it; don’t practice. It’s about understanding who you’re playing, practicing, getting in the right gap.”

Clark pointed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ ability to stop Bills QB Josh Allen on a crucial fourth down “sneak” attempt in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City schemed and executed for the stop. They didn’t cry and whine to the league.

“So, to me, to go in there and be like, ‘Oh, instead of actually coaching, let’s run away from coaching and try to outlaw this play,’” Clark continued, “It’s dumb and it’s soft. And, to be honest — like when you look at the actual play and the way that they run it — it’s actually more difficult for them to practice it, to do it the amount of times that they do; and unless it’s a player health and safety decision, you don’t take it out of the game.”

Green Bay Looking For Any Super Bowl Edge Over Eagles

Green Bay thought they had the team to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions last season. The Eagles showed them how far they were from greatness in the playoffs with a 22-10 drubbing of Jordan Love’s squad. It’s understandable that they would do anything within their legal means to close the gap entering next season. If only from a mental standpoint, getting that play eliminated could be the difference in winning and losing a crucial game.

Ryan Clark hates it, but Drake definitely understands where Green Bay is coming from. It’s just business.