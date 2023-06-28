Eli Manning Gives Daniel Jones A Championship Blessing As Training Camp Approaches | Can DJ Cut The Mustard?

The New York Giants are fresh off a surprising 9-7-1 season which netted a surprising playoff berth and win under first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

While Daboll can be viewed as the biggest reason for the Giants’ sudden turnaround, he isn’t the only reason why things took a positive turn in 2022.

The play of QB Daniel Jones finally paid dividends in his fourth NFL season. Under Daboll, Jones looked nothing like the semi-bust of a signal-caller that many football minds proclaimed him to be.

Jones’ play in 2022, was a stark contrast to his play the previous three seasons. Daboll came over from Buffalo and eliminated the questionable decision-making, constant indecision and just overall erratic quarterback play from a guy who showed he had plenty of talent while leading the offense of the Duke Blue Devils.

Manning Is Pretty High On Jones

With Jones playing so well in 2022, Giants legend and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, believes he can keep it going.

Eli Manning giving his thoughts on Daniel Jones career in NY so far.#NYGiants #TommysTakes pic.twitter.com/j3yFLbeR8v — Tommy (@TommyG105) June 26, 2023

Manning seems to be all aboard the DJ train after Jones led a Giants squad with running back Saquon Barkley but devoid of talent at many of the offensive skill positions to a playoff berth and subsequent win.

In a recent interview while visiting team OTAs, Manning had this to say about Jones.

“It’s hard in New York. Every game you could come in and throw for four touchdowns, and they’re saying you’re the greatest player, and you’re the MVP. The next week you can throw two interceptions, and they’re saying you’re a bust and a big mistake.

“I think he’s handled that so well these four years. Each year he’s made improvements. He’s seen things that he needs to work on he’s fixed them. … So, he can rise to the occasion, he can win the big game. So, I think we’ll continue to see him grow and take more of that leadership role.”

Daniel Jones is giving his all to the Giants. 😤 #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/TA7DXpH0mL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 19, 2023

Jones Had Career Year In 2022, Giants Hope It Wasn’t A Fluke

Coming into the 2022 season, the pressure was on Jones, who needed to prove to Daboll that he could lead the offense going forward. In 2022, Jones led Daboll’s offense with efficiency, toughness and grit, passing for a career-high 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also boasted a career-high 60.8 QBR, which was sixth-best in the league.

Jones also got busy on the ground. The former Blue Devils dual threat rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2023, with the team seemingly upgrading its skill positions — mainly at wide receiver and tight end — Jones is expected to reach even more career-highs under center.

Is he ready for the challenge?

While we won’t know until September, Manning believes Jones will take full control of the team and step into a consistent leadership role that most elite quarterbacks embrace.