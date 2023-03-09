Adam Pacman Jones Believes Daniel Jones Contract Is A Waste Of Money | Is He Correct?

With Tuesday’s news that the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones had reached agreement on a four-year, $160 million extension with roughly $94 million in guaranteed money, came many who believe the Giants overpaid for their signal caller. From current players to former players the naysayers came out in droves, and one of them was the loquacious Adam “Pacman” Jones.

Jones, a former NFL defensive back and punt returner, let his feelings on the deal be known during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“This is a big waste of money for the Giants. Nothing against D Jones he’s a good player, but that’s a lot of money. I think they was rushing to get a deal done because they haven’t won a playoff game or been to the playoffs in God knows when, but they got a deal done. We’ll see how it pans out this year.”

Unless Jones has been living under the rock, he should know the Giants did make and win a playoff game this past season, and Jones was a huge reason why.

The NFL is NEVER gonna give up the franchise tag #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/aFxiJgU2Pq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2023

The Giants wanted to get a deal done prior to Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline for players. They put themselves in that position by not picking up the fifth-year option on Jones. In the end it’s seems like a deal both parties are happy with.

Jones’ Numbers Don’t Scream Big Money

In the team’s first year under head coach Brian Daboll, who was NFL Coach of the Year, Jones flourished. The former Duke Blue Devils star was a true dual threat in Daboll’s multifaceted attack, setting career highs in completion percentage, yards with (3,205), completions (317), attempts (472).

He also toted the mail 708 rushing yards for seven paydirt touches. His 15 total touchdown passes were a bit alarming for a full-time starter in a pass-happy league. The low TD total wasn’t enough to deter Giants brass, and that may be because he only threw five interceptions, after throwing 29 in his first three seasons combined.

A much richer Jones told reporters this about the deal.

“I said after the season, I love this place,” Jones said. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I want to be here. I have great respect for this organization, the Maras, the Tisches, my coaches and teammates. “I am happy we were able to come to an agreement.”

Jones Got His Bag, Team Franchised Star RB Saquon Barkley

In signing Jones, the Giants decided to franchise star running back Saquon Barkley, whose re-emergence last season carried Jones and the offense. Barkley’s value to the team might be equal to Jones’ but he plays a position that’s unfortunately been devalued over the years, and teams just aren’t quick to sign backs to big deals, usually settling for backfield “by committee.”

Barkley was given the non-exclusive tag for $10.1 million, meaning he can talk and negotiate with other teams, and if they sign him the Giants have the right to match it or receive two first-round picks as compensation.

The safe bet is Barkley has probably played his last game for the G-Men, which could hurt Jones next season without Barkley to take pressure off of him.

