“Because The Employee Doesn’t Want To Lose Their Job For Poor Performance Like You” | Fans Blast Le’Veon Bell For Trying To Skimp Out On Paying For Double Chicken Order At Chipotle

Former running back Le’Veon Bell has been in the news quite a bit over the past few months. This past week it was more of the same for the former NFL three-time Pro Bowl player and three-time All-Pro, but this time it’s because of what he posted online following a visit to Chipotle.

Following a visit to the Mexican restaurant, Bell inexplicably took to his X account to complain about a worker telling co-workers to charge him for double meat in his burrito bowl.

“Why as a Chipotle worker are you telling the lady at the register I got double chicken.”

Bell can’t be serious, or maybe he is and honestly it wouldn’t be the weirdest thing he’s done.

Fans Come For Bell In Aftermath Of X Post

Bell’s post drew the ire of fans all over social media, and the responses range from are you being facetious or serious.

“Because the employee doesn’t want to lose their for poor performance like you,” one person replied.

“Why as a rich person are you complaining about having to pay for extra food that you requested?” another fan asked.

“Because you asked for it, dips— What you think the process is suppose to be for them to charge you for extra sh-t? Telepathy?” a third person spewed.

Lastly a fourth fan came with this:

“Double charge is an up charge. If not it’s stealing. Bro you make enough to pay for triple chicken stop whining.”

Bell made over $45 million in his NFL career, so paying for extra chicken shouldn’t hurt his pockets too much.

Kamala supporters yall need HELP 😂😂😂 something is legitimately wrong with you pic.twitter.com/ILblapDYHX — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 4, 2024

Bell Came Under Fire For Comments About Kamala Harris

During last year’s presidential election, Bell was lauding and supporting President Donald Trump while taking vile and unnecessary shots at Kamala Harris.

Bell, even posted that if Harris won the election he was leaving the country, while also wearing a shirt that stated Trump vs Tramp.

Bell recently posted on Instagram that “he was just a black man standing next to Trump and they ain’t like that.”

Bell Wants Return To Steelers

Following the Steelers signing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal, Bell, who spent the majority of his career in the Burgh reportedly told folks that he wants to return to the Steel City. Bell’s good friend and former Steelers legend Antonio Brown allegedly told others that Rodgers asked him to return.

The issue here is it’s highly unlikely that head coach Mike Tomlin got either memo.