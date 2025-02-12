“John Rocker Is a Menace To Society”: Former MLB Pitchers Set Scene For “Rough N’ Rowdy” Showdown With Dave Portnoy

For Patrick Mahomes Sr. Super Bowl weekend didn’t go as planned. After watching his son Patrick Mahomes play arguably the worst game of his thus far illustrious eight-year career in a 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pat Sr., who’s no stranger to controversy when you take into account his continual run-ins with the law, had another close call.

Mahomes, who’s been arrested on numerous occasions for driving while intoxicated and driving under the influence once again embarrassed his famous son. In a video captured on Bourbon Street, Mahomes a former MLB pitcher, can be seen getting into it with another former MLB hurler, John Rocker, who’s also no stranger to controversy. The two almost came to blows as they hurled insults back and forth following Rocker making a joke upon seeing him as well as his constant disrespect of son Patrick Jr. via X, such as two recent tweets below.

“Patrick Mahomes hair looks like overgrown pubes”

“Patrick Mahomes f-cking sucks.”

Pat Mahomes Sr & John Rocker got into it in NOLA

There’s No Love Lost Between The Former MLB Pitchers

With the incident seemingly in the rearview mirror, Rocker isn’t letting it rest. The former closer shared a video to his page of the dust up with the following caption:

“This f-cking loser can’t take a damn joke. Wish I laid him out right there and ruined his bullsh-t weekend even more.”

“Mahomes is lucky he got away. I would have Rocked him.”

Rocker even said, “f— Patrick Mahomes.”

That prompted Mahomes Sr. to also share his feelings on Rocker and the incident ….

“You really haven’t changed one bit in the last 25 years. Keep my name out your loud mouth.”

“John Rocker is a menace to society.”

Former MLB pitchers John Rocker and Patrick Mahomes Sr. almost fought on Bourbon Street. Now rumor has it that the two enemies will meet on the “Rough and Rowdy” fight card. (Getty Images)

Was Confrontation A Barstool Ploy?

This is nothing more than the tale of two former big league pitchers in a staged setting, per Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy, who quipped at the possibility prior to it happening.

When asked by the Daily Mail if the two are on an upcoming “Rough and Rowdy” fight card, Portnoy didn’t hold back, and his answer was pretty obvious.

“That’s a factual rumor. Yeah so you’re on it with your rumors.”

John Rocker not the only one upset with Patrick Mahomes, Sr.

Mahomes Was Right About Rocker

Th aforementioned Rocker was a polarizing figure during his playing days. Back in late 1999 the former hard-throwing Atlanta Braves closer gave an explosive interview to Sports Illustrated for a feature story by reporter Jeff Pearlman. To say his comments were racist, and homophobic amongst other things is an understatement.

“I’d retire first,” Rocker said in response to Pearlman’s question about whether he’d ever consider playing for the Yankees or Mets. “It’s the most hectic, nerve-wracking city. Imagine having to take the 7 Train to the ballpark looking like you’re riding through Beirut to some kid with purple hair, next to some queer with AIDS, next to some dude who just got out of jail for the fourth time, right next to some 20-year-old mom with four kids. It’s depressing.”

“The biggest thing I don’t like about New York are the foreigners,” he continued. “You can walk an entire block in Times Square and not hear anybody speaking English. Asians and Koreans and Vietnamese and Indians and Russians and Spanish and everything up there. How the hell did they get in this country?”

“Nowhere else in the country do people spit at you, throw bottles at you, throw quarters at you, throw batteries at you and say, Hey, I did your mother last night—she’s a whore,’” Rocker groused. “I talked about what degenerates they were and they proved me right.”

Maybe this is why Mahomes referred to him as a menace to society. It’s also safe to say Rocker isn’t a fan of the Chiefs, as his social media history shows him constantly taking shots at anything that revolves around the franchise.