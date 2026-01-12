‘This Is Why People Root Against Josh Allen’: Colin Cowherd Catches Backlash For Saying Bills QB Is Better Than John Elway, Dan Marino, Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen has received plenty of praise for his multi-threat heroics, and equal amounts of criticism for shortcomings in clutch situations in the playoffs. Bills fans have been starving for a Super Bowl since they went to four straight and lost them all during the 90s, Run-N-Shoot Jim Kelly era.

Allen’s game-winning performance on Sunday against a stout Jacksonville Jaguars defense in a tough AFC Wildcard game, was another example of why he won last year’s MVP award. Allen’s combination of toughness, poise and execution elevated the Bills to a late win over Trevor Lawrence.

It wasn’t a performance for the ages but it does suggest that Allen is not only in his zone, but is printed to finally get over the hump. There’s also nothing Allen has done to be placed among the greatest quarterbacks of all-time quite yet. However, Colin Cowherd woke up this morning and started drinking the JA Kool-Aid. His love-letter rant about Allen’s greatness following the 27-24 win, also ruffles some feathers.

“Josh Allen is as good of a football player I’ve ever seen in my life. Better than Elway, better than Marino, more talented than Mahomes”@colincowherd on the Bills QB superhero performance pic.twitter.com/R0RsAiZkal — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 12, 2026

“Josh Allen while trailing today went 14 of 16 for 133 yards and three touchdowns…while trailing, “Cowherd said. Josh Allen was 90 percent of the Bills’ yards. LeBronesque,” Cowherd gushed. “Josh Allen is as good of a football player I’ve ever seen in my life. Better than Elway, better than Marino, more talented than Mahomes.”

While Cowherd appeared to be a prisoner of the moment, fans who have often questioned Allen’s late-game metal in the playoffs, bucked back at the comments.

“And this ladies and gentleman is the reason why people root against Josh Allen,” one fan captioned above a post of Cowherd placing Allen above the legends of the game, including Mahomes, who has three Super Bowls in five trips already.”

For many it was delusion and clout-chasing to a shameful degree.

“The Best QB in NFL history without a Super Bowl win? Oh it’s because he doesn’t have great receivers, no no its because he doesn’t have a great defense, oh no, its because everyone is jealous of Josh Allen, oh wait, he doesn’t have a great running game, oh and a great HC,” said one fan listing the excuses that media often gives Allen for not even making a Super Bowl yet.

Fans are irate because sports talk legend Colin Cowherd says Josh Allen is a better quarterback than John Elway, Dan Marino and Patrick Mahomes. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Others saw Cowherd’s praise as the same old Josh Allen hype following an emotional win.

“Here we go again, if the Bills had lost the game, it would’ve been, the Bills don’t have enough skill players and the Defense needs pass rushers. Now that they’ve won, Josh Allen is the best QB in NFL history, better Brady, Mahomes,Burrow and Jackson put together,” one fan said on X. “Josh Allen is not more talented than Patrick Mahomes. The only thing he does better than Mahomes is take contact better, due to his frame. That is a false statement,” another bluntly said.

Everyone has an opinion, and Cowherd offered his opinion. After being in the business of analysis and opinion for almost three decades, he has the right to give an outlandish take every now and then.