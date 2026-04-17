‘It Pains Me To See Him Like This’: Fans Compare Gregg Popovich To Morgan Freeman After Video Surfaces Of Former Spurs Coach Visiting Practice

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t missed a beat since assistant coach Mitch Johnson as elevated to full-time head coach when legendary Gregg Popovich stepped away from his role as head coach in May 2025 after suffering a mild stroke in November 2024.

That stroke forced him into a grueling and extended recovery period, during which he was out indefinitely for rest and rehabilitation. Pop was already 75 and in February 2025 began his transition into a full-time role as team president of basketball operations.

Pop, who was a very vocal and fiery head coach while leading the Spurs to five NBA championships, has been on the down low, so it’s not surprising video of an aged Pop wobbling into Spurs practice, still on the road to recovery, was a sight for sore eyes. It also brought the fans and all of their antics to the comment section.

“Coach Pop at Spurs practice today ( @JaredWeissNBA ),” the video captioned. “Bro he has never been young in my entire lifetime. He has always been old asf” “he was old as sh-t in the 90s idk how that nigga still alive,” another fan added. “Just like Morgan Freeman ,” one user agreed. “why he got them little ass shorts on tho?” one netizen asked.

Jokes aside, the timeline was filled with folks wishing Pop well and hoping he is in good health and suggesting that he officially pack it up and take it on home.

“Seeing Pop back on that court means everything A living legend still showing up for his guys,” on fan said on X.

“Man it pain me to see him like this. One of the sharpest basketball minds ever,” another fan shared.

“His kids or grandkids need to make. Him sit down somewhere and enjoy a life away from basketball. He done gave the spurs all he had to give,” one X user insisted.

Gregg Popovich, the legendary head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, has won five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014). (Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich Led San Antonio Spurs Dynasty To Five NBA Championships

Gregg Popovich, the legendary head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, has won five NBA championships in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. The first one came late in David Robinson’s career and when Tim Duncan arrived.

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After Robinson left, Duncan became one of the greatest to ever do it as well and aligned with Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili and other worthy NBA soldiers, led the Spurs to three more titles in the Shaq & Kobe, Celtics Big 3, and start of LeBron James Era. Pop’s last title came with Duncan aging and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard establishing himself as an NBA champion.

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Pop has always been outspoken on social issues and very critical of the president or any situation that implies racism or systemic oppression. He’s also critical toward white people who deny that such things exist.

Great to see Pop walking around the facility. We know there’s no place in the world he would rather be.