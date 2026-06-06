‘I Could’ve Been Better At Recovering From The High Of The Conference Finals’: Facing 2-0 Hole, Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Admits Kevin Garnett Was Spot On

In the aftermath of the San Antonio Spurs’ Game 7 road win over the defending NBA champion OKC Thunder, Spurs star Victor Wembanyama admitted he may have celebrated too much. With the Spurs dropping Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals at home, Wemby gave some reflection on his mindset as the series now shifts to the very loud and raucous Madison Square Garden.

Despite a solid 29 points, 9 rebounds and four block effort, Wemby’s late game turnover and foul led to the winning free throw by Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

RELATED: ‘So Far Jalen Brunson’s Body Is Betraying Him’: Emmanuel Acho’s Hot Take About Knicks Star Backfires As The Diminutive Dynamo Leads Knicks To Game 1 Win

With a chance to win it he missed a makeable elbow jump shot as the Knicks leave the Alamo City just two wins from their first NBA championship since 1973.

Wemby might not be dominating but his leadership is there. After the stunning Game 2 defeat, Wemby quickly took accountability for how he played and especially at the end.

"I could've been better at recovering from the high of the conference finals."



—Wemby following Game 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/iMi2XdWITU — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2026

Wemby Admits He Celebrated Too Much Versus OKC

“I could’ve been better at recovering from the high of the conference finals.”

Earlier this week NBA legend Kevin Garnett spoke of Wemby’s approach and how he prepares for each game. KG called Wemby “too emotional”, stating that business is coming true.

The Frenchman says he knows he’s gotta set the tone because the team looks to him for energy. `

RELATED: ‘Too Emotional For Me’: Kevin ‘Anything’s Possible’ Garnett Calls Out Victor Wembanyama For Crying After Game 7 Win Over OKC Thunder

Fans Chime In: Job’s Not Done (Kobe Voice)

Wemby’s postgame comments were dissected like a frog in science class.

“How the Knicks celebrated vs. how the Spurs celebrated. One team is crying like LeBron in 2016,” a fan said. “It’s way too obvious the whole goal was to beat okc now it seems like he lost his purpose,” another fan said. “This is why you should never celebrate getting to the Finals, that is not and has never been the ultimate goal,” a fan replied. “This is the difference in experience that everyone was talking about,” a fan quipped. “Yeah This is why I wanted OKC vs Knicks because at least Shai is focused on winning and championships, not celebrating beating other teams,” a fan mentioned. “Now he admits it. Chet and OKC was his Finals. Meanwhile the Knicks were home still hungry,” a fan said. “Bro acted like he won the Finals before playing in the Finals,” a fan spewed.

Spurs Have Uphill Battle Down 2-0 Going Back To The Rotten Apple

In losing the first two games at home the Spurs will now seek to become the first team to lose the first two games of an NBA Finals at home and still win it all.

In 1993, Michael Jordan led the Bulls over the Charles Barkley-led Suns 4-2 after stealing the first two games in Phoenix. Then, in 1995 Hakeem Olajuwon led the Rockets to a sweep over the Shaquille O’ Neal-led Orlando Magic after taking the first two on the road in the Magic Kingdom.

Wemby and the Spurs aren’t done, but the likelihood of them winning four of the next five games is slim to none.