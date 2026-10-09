‘She Just Cheating for the Love of the Game’: Woman Claims San Antonio Spurs Rising Star Dylan Harper’s Girlfriend JoJo Lacey Is Cheating on Him With Her Boyfriend 

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey, are facing a wave of unverified cheating allegations circulating on social media. The claims stem from an Instagram user who alleged that Lacey had been involved with her boyfriend since February. The user also shared purported screenshots of text messages and photos allegedly showing the pair together in Pennsylvania and San Antonio.

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and his girlfriend, JoJo Lacey, are facing a wave of unverified cheating allegations circulating on social media. (Getty Images)

The accuser claimed she sent the alleged “receipts” directly to Harper, asserting that he already knew about the situation but chose to remain in his relationship with Lacey. Neither Harper nor Lacey has publicly addressed the allegations.

Couple Recently Pushed Back on False Dating Accusations

The couple previously pushed back against separate relationship rumors earlier this year, prompting a blunt response from Harper’s father, NBA legend Ron Harper.

However, the latest allegations remain unverified. Neither social media claims nor the purported screenshots and photos establish that infidelity occurred, and no public statements from the couple have confirmed the accusations.

Fans Chime In

It didn’t take long for fans to give their varying opinions on the matter that may or may not be true.

“She just cheating for the love of the game,” a fan said.

“Imagine being an NBA player and somehow finding yourself in a position battle for your own girlfriend,” a fan said.

“They probably cheating on each other if we being real,” another fan said.

“These allegations are getting messy. But until there’s actual evidence, it’s still just an accusation,” a fan replied.

“If he was the one who cheated, the girlfriend would be exposing him right now,” another fan commented.

“Imagine knowing and still staying… I need this level of unbothered,” a fan mentioned.

“Breakout season incoming,” a fan quipped.



RELATED: “Dylan Is Great. His Daddy Ain’t [Bleep]” | LeBron James Gives Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Props But Takes Return Shot At His Father Ron Harper Sr.

Harper And Lacey Are Both Hoopers

Harper was selected second overall by the Spurs in the 2025 NBA Draft, while Lacey played college basketball at Rutgers and briefly played for the Washington Mystics.

Harper appears poised for a breakout season and has made it clear he wants to start. The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights standout sparked an offseason debate after telling GQ that he “ain’t coming off no bench” next season. He later softened his stance at Spurs Media Day, saying he would accept whatever role the coaching staff assigned him.

As a rookie, Harper averaged nearly 12 points and four assists per game, stepping up in a big way when starting point guard De’Aaron Fox went down with an injury during the playoffs.