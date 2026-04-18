“Dylan Is Great. His Daddy Ain’t [Bleep]” | LeBron James Gives Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Props But Takes Return Shot At His Father Ron Harper Sr. 

With the NBA playoffs beginning today, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a little downtime during the past week. As he prepares to lead the Lakers into their first round matchup with Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets beginning Saturday night, James took some time to jump on his “Mind The Game” podcast along with co-host Steve Nash.

There James and Nash talked the upcoming playoffs and some of the young teams entering the fray for the first time, like the San Antonio Spurs, the second seed in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. Led by French superstar Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are loaded with young talent. A key piece of their nucleus is 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, the son of Ron Harper Sr. a five-time NBA champion during his time with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Harper, also known as “the mitten” for his defensive prowess during his NBA career, made some comment directed at James at this year’s All-Star Weekend, and let’s just say James didn’t forget.

LeBron James on Ron Harper after he made comments about James telling his kids what to do 😅 pic.twitter.com/NVmNVazKQR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 17, 2026

Bron Claps Back With Venom

Although might’ve sounded like he was joking when he told Nash, “Dylan is great. I mean, his daddy ain’t sh*t, but he’s good. I’ll see him when I see him,” James said.

He hasn’t forgotten Harper saying, “I’m not LeBron James, I’m not going to tell my kids what they have to do.”

And while Nash chuckled at James after he made the comment, James didn’t flinch one bit.

Ron Harper Sr. when asked if it was his ‘vision’ to have his two sons playing in the NBA:



“I’m not LeBron James, I’m not going to tell my kids what they have to do.”



Harper Jr. & Dylan: “YOOOO” 😳



Thoughts? 🤔



Via. @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/6VG8vzI5O1 — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) February 15, 2026

Fans Chime In On James Comments

As with anything about the four-time MVP, Finals MVP and NBA champion, the remarks quickly went viral, and fans shared their opinions on the matter.

“What an assh-le. Why does anyone like LeBron James. I mean really? What are is likable personality traits?” a fan said.

“Ron Harper has more rings than him too! I’d be mad too!!” another fan said.

“Bronny or Bryce should take it personally and show that they are better than Dylan,” a fan quipped.

“LeBron, you aint sh-t. Ron Harper’s son earned his way into the NBA. You threatened NBA execs and rigged the draft process for your son ‘Bummy’ James to be drafted. That’s sick,” another fan mentioned.

“I’m shocked his lover Draymond isn’t trying to take up for him,” a fan said.

“LeBron act a certain way around certain people I see,” another fan said.

“Where is this energy for Chael Sonnen? Who literally called a drug cheat and recently doubled down on it,” another fan said.

Most of the comments made were aimed at Bron for being a perceived fake tough guy when the situation calls for it.

Dylan Harper Had Great First Year. Bron Still Doing Work In Year 23

Lost in the back-and-forth tough guy act is that fact that Harper had a great rookie season in the Alamo as the Spurs’ leader off the bench. The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game on shooting splits of 51/76/35.

James didn’t disappoint in year 23. The 41-year-old ageless wonder averaged 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game on shooting splits of 52/32/74.