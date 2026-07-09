‘A Generational Crash Out’: Spurs Star Play-By-Play Accouncer Jacob Tobey Allegedly Fired After Scorned GF Exposes His Apparent Affair With Sister Of NBA Player On Social Media

NBA scandals and affairs are common, but rarely do they involve play-by-play announcers. According to Front Office Sports, the San Antonio Spurs are hunting for a new one after Jacob Tobey reportedly lost his plush gig on Thursday, July 9, amid cheating allegations involving a Spurs player’s sister.

Tobey, 28, and one the young rising stars in the NBA play-by-play announcing world, has reportedly been ousted as.

Spurs Play-By-Play Star Reportedly Loses Job Over Alleged Cheating With Sister Of Player

Tobey, who has called San Antonio Spurs games since 2024, loses his job just months ahead of the 2026-27 season kicks off for the defending Western Conference champions. Tobey has been accused of having an affair with a relative of a player on the team. Reports say his girlfriend took to social media to make the accusations.

Jacob Tobey, a 28-year-old rising play-by-play star for the San Antonio Spurs was allegedly fired after his girlfriend exposed his cheating with the sister of a San Antonio Spurs player. (Instagram)

The accusations went viral on social media and FOS’s Ryan Glasspiegel has now confirmed that Tobey is unemployed.

“Jacob Tobey is out as the Spurs’ lead play-by-play announcer after his girlfriend accused him on social media of cheating on her with the sister of a player on the team, sources told Front Office Sports,” Glasspiegel reported.

Spurs reps have not yet confirmed this to be true, but the claims hit the fan on social media this week when Jacob Tobey’s now-ex-girlfriend seemingly infiltrated his phone and shared a picture of them together during the good times.

“This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with [redacted,]” the Instagram Story said. The story continued, “So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)”

So Jacob not only got blown up, but his ex made it seem as if it was a true confession.

She followed that up with another post that showed Tobey kissing his alleged mistress and captioned it:

“Me and the new girl.”

Jacob Tobey out as Spurs' broadcaster after his girlfriend of 6 years accused him of cheating on her with Lindy Waters III’s sister, per @FOS. pic.twitter.com/kqEuXTSiBb — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 9, 2026

Fans Say Tobey Cheated With Spurs Player Lindy Waters III’s Sister

This was posted to his Instagram Story just a few nights ago.The post only remained for a few hours before being deleted, but the damage was apparently done. The internet sleuths jumped in and did their thing and came to the conclusion that the other woman happened to be a relative of a player on the Spurs roster.

“San Antonio Spurs broadcaster Jacob Tobey is out after his girlfriend of six years accused him of cheating on her with the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III.” one high profile social media account captioned.

San Antonio Spurs broadcaster Jacob Tobey is out after his girlfriend of six years accused him of cheating on her with the sister of Spurs player Lindy Waters III.



This was posted to his Instagram Story just a few nights ago. pic.twitter.com/69UB6dugcY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 9, 2026

Social Media Users Didn’t Think Tobey Should Have Been Fired FOr Cheating On His Girlfriend

“Cheating on a girlfriend isn’t a crime , or worth losing your job over … it’s not even your wife,” one fan said. “Getting fired from your broadcaster job because your girlfriend hacked your account to write a villain monologue about you cheating with lindy waters iii’s sister is a generational crash out, nba drama is unmatched,” said another. “Wait a second. they fired him cause he cheated on his girlfriend ? not his wife or fiancé but his girlfriend????” one user commented. “I thought it was only NBA players that have affairs but it’s anyone that works for NBA,” a netizen quipped. “Spurs are within their rights here due to conflict of interest, but damn that’s harsh. I get both sides of the argument though. Especially if the player isn’t cool with Tobey hooking up with his sister, it be difficult to call his games that way. Feels harsh tho,” one user commented,

Did Tobey Write The IG Confession?

There are some people who believe that it was Tobey who actually wrote the tweet.

“Classic case of Instagram stories ruining everything. Hope he learns from this mess,” said one X user. “Bro’s apology got fact-checked in real time,” joked another user. “Throwing away a six year relationship like that is wild and crazy one instagram story…. And everything changed,” one fan said, suggesting Tobey will regret ruining his relationship and losing his job.

Tobey nor the Spurs have commented on this story, so stay tuned for updates.