San Antonio Spurs Fans Should Be Elated That Victor Wembanyama Is No Clout-Chasing Joel Embiid

The NBA needs to start protecting its stars from international play. Now that the leagues biggest stars have gone international, participating in international tournaments is something these players want to do, from Slovenian Luka Doncic to African Joel Embiid and a host of others.



NBA’s International Stars Prepare For Eurobasket

The 2025 FIBA Eurobasket tournament is right around the corner, and many of those international NBA stars a lot of the NBA’s top stars will return home to play for their countries.

Group play for the tournament begins at the end of August, but there will be friendly competitions leading up to it.

Some of these unimportant games will feature Victor Wembanyama, who is recovered from blood clots that ended his NBA season prematurely.



Joel Embiid Clout-Chased Olympics & Missed NBA Season

Last season Joel Embiid was suffering from various ailments and recovering for the start of the NBA season. Instead of resting and getting ready to play with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey and make a championship run in Philly, he limped through the Olynpics, playing on a body he should have been resting and managed to play just 19 games in the 2024-25 season

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is one of the biggest European stars in the game and at 7-foot-5 he is always considered a unicorn because of his versatility and his potential dominance on both sides of the ball.



Wemby Must Focus On Spurs

I would have been shocked that Wembanyama would be participating in an international tournament when the fate of the entire San Antonio franchise is on his shoulders. Avoiding injury and being present in a most pivotal season for Wembanyama and his team.

He played for his home country of France last season in the Olympics, leading them to the Gold Medal game before Steph Curry’s legendary flurry sealed the game for the United States.

There were rumors that he would participate in the tournament but the reality of his deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, still lingers even though it was announced remember that he is healthy and should be good to go for the start of next season.

Wemby Won’t Participate In Eurobasket 2025

According to recent reports, Wembanyama will not participate in this year’s Eurobasket, prioritizing his health in anticipation of the 2025-26 season, as will his fellow countryman Rudy Gobert.

This is the best decision a player of his importance to the league and his franchise could make.

Although Spurs fans would’ve loved to watch Wembanyama play again they will see this is the best decision , although in the short after his season was cut short, this is the best move for his long-term future.

Social Media Reacts To Wemby Not Playing In Eurobasket 2025



Some fans took to social media to react to the reported news.

“I’m not happy at all with this but it is what it is,” one fan replied.

“Sitting out for ‘fitness’ is a great way of saying I’m enjoying vacation,” another fan said.

The Spurs will be a solid to very good team next season with a healthy Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox and new teammates Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant.

Getting Wembanyama on the floor in an NBA game should be first priority for him and his team. As much as Euro ball fans crave to see a popular player recovering from injury on a huge stage. And NBA fans craving to see Wemby back in action, the Spurs organization would be insane to let him participate in any Eurobasket games after seeing what happens with Joel Embiid last season.

Wemby thankfully has a bit less ego.