“If You Can Put This Ball In This Rim, Then Come Over Here”: Anthony Edwards Doesn’t Have To Be Face Of NBA Because The League’s Gone Global

Anthony Edwards doesn’t want to be the face of the NBA, but there are some people who feel like the $260M star has an obligation to pick up the mantle if he is anointed by the fans as that guy. At 23 years old, Edwards has some off-the-court paternity issues that have occupied his time and lent some doubt, whether fair or unfair, to his candidacy as the face of the league.

Edwards seems to not want the responsibility anyway. When asked about that very subject he responded:

“Not really … That’s what they’ve got Wemby for.”

He’s been criticized for that, because it’s not only an honor, but it’s what every superstar should strive for. With all that is going on and the media spotlight that follows his every move, Edwards is acknowledging that he’s not ready.

Stephen Weatherly Tells TSL Locker Room, “Don’t Force Anthony Edwards To Be Face of NBA“

Former NFL player Stephen Weatherly appeared on The Shadow League “Locker Room” show and agrees with ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe‘s take, that we shouldn’t try and force Ant-Man to embrace something he sees as a burden at this point in his career.

“I don’t want him to be the face of the league, even though the league needs a face because it is a business. But I think he’s going about it the right way,” Weatherly said. “Just be a good person, who happens to be one of the deadliest people with a basketball in his hand. For him to just want to be a kind, considerate person which means, go home take care of the people he needs to take care of, be a community member where he wants to be a community member, he’s benign impactful and kind and respectful and being what you want someone who is the face of the league which is why you want him to do it.” “But being the face of the NBA means that now you are representing something more than you. And if you as an individual don’t want that tied to your personal legacy. I understand. He’s still an outstanding person; people still will emulate him both on and off the court. Those who want to carry that extra weight step into that role.”

That type of responsibility and leadership comes with being the man and getting paid like it. One day, Edwards will have to face the true potential of his overall brand and pay it back to the NBA. Weatherly respects the fact that Edwards has enough self-awareness to avoid that subject.

Added Weatherly: ” All eyes on you and the extra scrutiny that comes with being a superstar. Picking up the mantle and accepting that title. No. He (Edwards) could be aware of who he is as a person. Take some self-actualization to realize that this is a great honor. It’s something that is deserving; people fight for this and kill to be this. It’s not necessarily something I pull to do. So, no thank you.”

Anthony Edwards Meet Obama: NBA Needs Authenticity

Stephen Weatherly says he thinks Anthony Edwards is the kind of superstar the NBA lacks overall.

“Just watched a clip of him speaking to Barack Obama and Joel Embiid and he just carries himself the same way in every situation and if there’s ever a brand that needs some of that it’s the NBA,” Weatherly said.

Netflix recently premiered the “Court of Gold” series, which showcases the basketball teams from the Paris Olympics last summer.

In one of the segments, Barack Obama is seen talking to Edwards and Joel Embiid, and he asks the Philadelphia 76ers center, “What do you think about this young guy? He can hoop a little bit, huh?” Embiid then replies with a smile, saying, “Just a little bit.”

“Nah, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth,” Edwards said, which prompted mixed reviews from fans.

Some felt he was being disrespectful to the first Black President of the United States.

“Young Black people have no respect for Black authority. I like Bron, but if Jordan/Kobe was Bron in that moment, they would have treated the shit outta Ant for running off at the mouth. Absentee fathers have a lot to answer for.”

Other fans say that’s just Ant-Man being Ant-Man.

“Nah. He’s just a Gen Z cat. That’s how they talk to everyone. They couldn’t care less if you were a two term President or a two-term felon, they will speak to you the exact same,” said one X user.

Weatherly continued to praise Edwards’ authenticity. These are things that possibly drive his brand and make him more human and authentic to the younger generation.

Weatherly Praises Edwards’ Authenticity

“At the end of the day he’s kind and considerate and still factual and says it how he says it and it’s understood by all and it’s never meant to be intimidating or threatening, which is the best part. Nobody really calls him rude or disrespectful, because at the end of the day he’s a cold player. But who else has that same on the court presence and off the court presence as well?” Weatherly asked co-host Osei The Dark secret.

In other words, Edwards’ human side could actually enhance his popularity, rather than disqualify him from representing the NBA. He’s a 23-year-old basketball savant, not a guy committing crimes off the court. We know what that looks like.

Stephen A. Smith Says International Player Can’t Be Face of NBA

Stephen A. Smith ruffled some feathers when he said he wasn’t sure if an international player could be the face of the NBA.

"I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA. I know they're global iconic figures, their popularity extends globally, but the NBA is an American born sport”



– @stephenasmith



(h/t @BASKETBALLonX )



“I don’t believe an international player can be the face of the NBA. I know they’re global iconic figures, their popularity extends globally, but the NBA is an American born sport,” Smith said on “First Take.”

What worked 40 years ago in defining a “face of the NBA” isn’t necessarily what works now. Weatherly disagrees with Smith and says it’s really just a matter of what the NBA’s agenda is.

“If you’re trying to be an all-encompassing NBA and you’re catering to a world market then you can make it whoever you want, home grown or international,” Weatherly said.

“But if you are trying to be more USA-branded, then it makes 100 percent sense to pick someone who is a US native. Is the NBA more of a we cater to the globe or are we going to double down and put ten toes down in the United States?”

International Talent Dominating NBA MVP Conversation: NBA Going Global

The NBA MVP conversation has been dominated by international players the last half decade, from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Dončić and a host of others. Now we have Victor Wembanyama emerging as a potential face of the league. The 7-foot-5 center was the talk of a less-than-sensational NBA All-Star weekend.

“I like Wemby in general (to be the next face of the NBA),” Weatherly said. “Just with his athletic talent on the court and his ceiling.” (NOTE: Wembanyama was diagnosed on Thursday with blood clots that will sideline him for the remainder of this season).

Weatherly says, from a business perspective, global is the sensible direction for the NBA to grow in.

“I would go on the world stage. I want to take over the world.” Weatherly added.

“I want the world to know this brand and love it and associate with it and know that we will take anyone from any community. If you can put this ball in this rim better than anyone else, then come over here.”