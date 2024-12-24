“This Is Exactly Why NBA Doesn’t Need Women Referees”: Jenna Schroeder Catches Disrespectful Fan Smoke After Another Joel Embiid Meltdown

Joel Embiid is finally healthy, and he still can’t catch a break. He also still can’t seem to keep his cool, as the pressures of another lost season for Philadelphia on his watch mounts.

Joel Embiid Goes Bonkers On NBA Referee Jenna Schroeder

Embiid was whistled for an offensive foul during the second quarter after he recklessly barreled into Victor Wembanyama while driving to the basket. He didn’t like the call and went crazy, eventually running up on official Jenna Schroeder in an attempt to aggressively plead his case.

Embiid quickly lost it and started shouting at the ref and being demonstrative, basically needing to be held back before getting hit with a technical foul. Embiid got even more mad and continued berating the ref until she hit him with a second tech, which led to his ejection. Embiid kept needing to be restrained as he yelled at the officials while being directed to the sidelines so the game could continue.

Joel Embiid has been ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/vTEiiHwiER — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 24, 2024

It had been a weird night as far as officials were involved, even before Embiid’s ejection, Jenna Schroeder was involved in an incident where she ejected Andre Drummond after an entanglement with Victor Wembanyama in the paint.

Drummond couldn’t believe it because video suggests he didn’t do anything to the Spurs international star. Wemby’s big old foot got in his own way and then he flopped for the perfect finish.

Schroeder immediately ejected Drummond, and then after further review she admitted that “I f-d up” and reversed the call.

Her perceived favoritism towards Wembayana was probably in the back of Embiid’s head when he tried to overpower the paper-thin rookie but didn’t have his feet work together. Some X users think Embiid stepped on Wemby’s foot.

“One angle clearly shows Drummond step on wemby’s foot preventing him from moving and causing the fall…it’s an away from the play foul every day of the week. The reaction should then have lead to a technical,” said one X user, who felt Embiid’s reaction was way out of line.

“Yeah get that bum outta here,” another fan demanded.

“Embiid will do anything to not play basketball,” added another X user.

Whether Embiid deserved the charge call or not against Wemby, his reaction was unwarranted. Once the ref makes the call, as a player and a leader you have to keep everyone else cool and confident. You definitely can’t throw a fit and get thrown out. Not after only playing seven games this season and your team is seven games below .500.

DRUMMOND GETS EJECTED FOR PUSHING WEMBY



not sure about this one refs… pic.twitter.com/3iTLq5dcUp — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) December 24, 2024

Embiid did have some supporters who felt the ref was head-hunting and looking for a name.

‘She overreacted. This is exactly why the NBA does not need women referees. What would be a normal, heated interaction between Embiid and a male referee ends up looking like a domestic violence incident,” said one X user.

“Nba refs are softer than baby sh-t. And they wonder why ratings are down. Every fan who went to see Embid come back. You just ruined their night,” complained another fan.

Anyway you slice it, Embiid has to do better.

Back in November, when Philly was 1-4 and yet to see their high-priced “Big Three” on the floor together, the fans who had championship visions dancing in their heads were already panicking angry.

Embiid is only two seasons removed from being named MVP and creating a level of optimism that has led to heartbreak.

At the time, instead of getting healthy and playing it cool, Embiid decided to address the vitriol that had been spit in his direction, speaking to reporters by going through a medical history of his sacrifices for the franchise, including breaking his face twice.

Embiid Shoves Philadelphia Inquirer Reporter Marcus Haynes In Locker Room

“When I see people saying, ‘he doesn’t want to play,’ I’ve done way too much for this f–king city, putting myself at risk for people to be saying that,” Embiid said. “I do think it’s bull—-. … I’ve done way too much for this f—— city to be treated like this. Done way too f—— much. But like I said, I wish I was as lucky as other ones, but that doesn’t mean I’m not trying and not doing whatever it takes to be out there, which I’m going to be here pretty soon.”

Then in another display of not being able to keep his cool, Embiid shoved and threatened Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who felt Embiid’s wrath after the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid shoved Haynes for referencing his dead brother in an article that was critical of Embiid’s well-documented and poor availability throughout his career.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes via NBC Philadelphia.

Embiid continued to go postal and started spewing profanity towards Hayes, and even after Haynes offered an apology, Embiid said, “That’s not the f——— first time.”

The situation escalated before the team’s public relations chief got between them.

Joel Embiid’s $192M Legacy In Philly Is On The Line

Philadelphia invested the bank in Embiid, agreeing to a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension that guarantees him $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season. As far as winning in life, he’s done that two-fold.

However, from the time Joel Embiid, stepped on the court in the Olympics and looked like what he was — a star recovering from injury with the most important season of his NBA career on the horizon — things haven’t been smooth between him and Philly fans.

The criticism of Embiid began to ramp up during Team USA’s dominant Olympic run this summer and then it ramped up when it was reported that the Big Cameroon wouldn’t be ready to go to start the NBA season.

Not helping matters is the fact that Philly foolishly invested $212 million in another declining vet, Paul George, who has also been injured this season and limited to just 16 games of action.

Last week, George was a part of the Sixers’ two-game series against the Charlotte Hornets. In the first outing, he poured in 33 points on 65 percent shooting but followed that game with just five points in 38 minutes. So Embiid and George are both working back from injuries and trying to establish a chemistry. Ask Giannis and Dame how hard it is to do that on the fly without consistent time on the court.

A career 20.7 ppg scorer, George is averaging just 16 points on 41.7 percent shooting from the field and he’s hitting just 33 percent of his three-point attempts

With Philly struggling to get back into the playoff picture at 10-17 and PG heating up, the pressure is all on Embiid who had only played seven games this season and needs to start dominating again.

Embiid’s actions in two animated encounters with NBA affiliated workers reeks of entitlement and delusion. He may be a freak of a basketball player in some regards and a former MVP, but as a leader he has yet to prove that he’s the kind of person that can truly put a city on his back and lead them to the promised land.

Right now, he’s just too Carl Thomas emotion.